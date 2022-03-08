No. 1 Texas Baseball Looks to Continue Strong Start Against Texas State

The Longhorns take on Texas State in a midweek two game home and home series.

The Longhorns are fresh off an impressive outing at the Shriners College Classic, including wins over Tennessee and LSU. While Texas did suffer their first loss of the season on Sunday against UCLA, you would be hard pressed to find a Texas baseball fan who is upset with how the weekend went.

Now, Texas turns their attention to a Texas State squad that has quietly put together a good season. The two teams will face off in a midweek home and home series, with Texas traveling to San Marcos on Tuesday and Texas State traveling to Austin to complete the series on Wednesday.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about this series, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Bobcats.

How to Watch:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Central on Tuesday (ESPN+)

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday (Longhorn Network)

A look at Texas State's season so far

The Bobcats enter their series against Texas with an impressive 10-2 record on the series. They have managed to sweep a three-game series over Ohio State and are coming off a series win over No. 16 Arizona. While this series will undoubtedly be their toughest test of the early season, Texas State could very well make life difficult for Texas in these two games.

Texas State by the numbers

Record: 10-2

Runs scored: 90

Runs allowed: 41

Team ERA: 3.09

Team AVG.: .293

Texas State wins the series if...

They can limit the Texas bats. The Longhorns have shown they are capable of scoring in bunches this season, outscoring opponents 86-18 while 5+ runs in nine out of 12 games. Texas' offense can hit with the best of them, with a proclivity for clutch hitting. Entering this series the Bobcat pitching staff has a 3.09 team ERA, which is not bad by any means but will need to be drastically better if they want to keep it close against the Longhorns.

Texas wins the series if...

Their pitching staff rebounds from their game against UCLA. While Texas had their worst outing of the season from their pitching, they still sport an NCAA best 1.00 staff ERA. The weekend trio of starters for Texas have shown they are among the best arms in the country while the bullpen has been pretty much lights out when taking over, but on Sunday question marks regarding the staff popped up as they struggled in a spot start for Tanner Witt. The Longhorns will look to right the ship against Texas State with a chance to evaluate their arms further as they continue to prepare for conference play.

