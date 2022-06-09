Skip to main content

How to Watch/Preview: Texas Faces East Carolina in Greenville Super Regional

The Longhorns take on the Pirates with a trip to Omaha on the line.

The Texas Longhorns enter this weekend with a shot at earning their 38th trip to the College World Series in Omaha, as they will hit the road to take on the East Carolina Pirates in the Greenville Super Regional. It is the first time the Longhorns have had a road since Super Regional since 2005 when they took on Ole Miss in Oxford, beating them on their path to eventually winning the CWS. 

Here's what you need to know about the Super Regional, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Pirates.

How to watch: 

Game 1: Friday at 11 a.m. Central (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday at 11 a.m. Central (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday at TBD

A look at East Carolina's regional 

The Pirates, like the Longhorns, earned a home regional as they were deemed the No. 8 national seed ahead of regionals. They would win their first two games over Coppin State and Virginia, advancing to the Regional Final against Coastal Carolina. After dropping their first game against Coastal Carolina, the Pirates would bounce back on Monday to win the Greenville Regional and advance to the Super Regionals. 

East Carolina by the numbers

Record: 45-19

Runs scored: 418

Runs allowed: 286

Team ERA: 4.05

Team Avg.: .284

East Carolina wins this Super Regional if...

They can get to Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon early enough to rattle them. When Hansen and Gordon are on, they are arguably the best one-two punch in college baseball, with filthy stuff that is nearly unhittable. If the Pirates are unable to get either one of Texas' frontline out of the game early, they may very well find themselves on the outside looking in at Omaha once again. 

Texas wins this Super Regional if...

They can provide enough run support for their frontline starters, Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon. Hansen and Gordon were reliable once again in their respective Austin Regional outings, and if the Longhorns want to find themselves in Omaha, they will need to put runs on the board for the duo. They know what Hansen and Gordon are capable of, so if Texas can put enough runs on the board to give them a lead, they could find themselves in Omaha come Sunday. 

