Longhorns C Silas Ardoin Drafted No. 107 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Ardoin saw himself drafted in the fourth round after a stellar 2022 season.

The third Texas Longhorn is officially off the board in the 2022 MLB Draft, as Silas Ardoin was taken with the first pick of the fourth round, No. 107 overall by the Baltimore Orioles. 

2022 was a productive year for Ardoin both at the plate and defensively, as he showed why he entered the season widely considered one of the best catchers in college baseball. 

At the plate Ardoin was a key contributor to arguably the best offense in Longhorn baseball history. He slashed an impressive .271/.391/.513 while launching 12 home runs and driving in 50 runs. 

While his offensive numbers were impressive across the board, where Ardoin truly shines is defensively behind the plate. Ardoin boasts a cannon of an arm which makes it hard for baserunners to steal a base on his watch, as he would throw out 22 of 33 would-be baserunners. 

Ardoin follows teammates Ivan Melendez and Pete Hansen who were taken in the second and third rounds respectively. He might not end up being the Orioles' starting catcher daily, but he can definitely contribute as a depth piece because there is no such thing as having too much talent. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

