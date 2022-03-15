Skip to main content

No. 2 Texas Aims to Bounce Back Against College of Charleston

The Longhorns will take on the Cougars in a midweek contest on Tuesday.

Texas is coming off a week they would like to forget as they dropped three of their five games, including a series loss to South Carolina. The Longhorns currently are in their first losing streak of the season and turn their attention to College of Charleston on Tuesday. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about Tuesday's game, from how to watch to a breakdown of College of Charleston. 

How to Watch

Tuesday at 5 p.m. Central on FloBaseball

A look at College of Charleston's season so far

The College of Charleston Cougars enter Tuesday's game against Texas fresh off a series win over UMass Lowell in which they scored five or more runs in all three games. It has been an up and down season so far for the Cougars, sporting two three-game winning streaks and one five-game losing streak. They've been a streaky team all season and will look to turn that around on Tuesday. 

College of Charleston by the numbers

Record: 9-7 

Runs scored: 97

Runs allowed: 77

Team ERA: 3.90

Team Avg.: .277

College of Charleston wins if...

They emulate what South Carolina achieved over the weekend. As we said in our South Carolina series preview, the Gamecocks would have a shot to win the series if they shut down the Texas bats, which they did in the doubleheader on Sunday. As a result, the Gamecock offense was able to score in clutch spots to win the series, an area that the Cougars will hope to imitate in their game on Tuesday. 

Texas wins if...

They play this game like they were playing to start the season, with a combination of dominant pitching and a potent offense. Ivan Melendez, fresh off being named Big 12 Player of the Week, did his part against South Carolina, with three home runs. Defensively, Silas Ardoin shut down the base paths while reliever Luke Harrison was electric in relief amidst a myriad of pitching woes for Texas. If the Longhorns can get back to playing Texas baseball, this game could be the perfect start to getting back on track for conference play. 

Ivan Melendez 4

Ivan Melendez

Silas Ardoin 3

Silas Ardoin 

Harrison 2

Luke Harrison 

