No. 2 Longhorns Extend Baseball Winning Streak

A complete recap of Texas' mid-week victory over Central Arkansas.

Coming into their game on Tuesday against Central Arkansas, the Texas Longhorns baseball team had reeled off four consecutive wins and scored 10 or more runs in each victory. While they failed to put up 10+ runs against Central Arkansas, they were able to secure their fifth straight win and continued to build confidence as they prepare for conference play this weekend. 

Texas 7 Central Arkansas 2

After Lucas Gordon put together a masterful outing against Incarnate Word last Sunday afternoon, one of the few questions left surrounding this Texas team was who would step up and take Gordon's spot as a mid-week starter heading into conference play. Well, Texas may have its answer.

Justin Eckhardt pitched a career-high six innings, striking out seven, allowing only two hits and surrendering no runs. If Eckhardt can put together similar outings going forward, not only will he solidify himself as the mid-week starter but it will allow Texas to go deep into its bullpen in weekend conference games.

Travis Sthele, Luke Harrison, Coy Cobb and Aaron Nix all got work in this game as well, as manager David Pierce wanted to get them some action in a game that was already decided. 

Justin Eckhardt 3

Justin Eckhardt 

Justin Eckhardt 4

Justin Eckhardt

Justin Eckhardt 2

Justin Eckhardt 

While there were question marks surrounding the mid-week pitching staff, there has been little doubt about the Texas offense. From top to bottom in the lineup, there are not many discernible weaknesses. One hole early in the season appeared to be Skyler Messinger, but after a 4-for-4 day at the plate Tuesday including an RBI, Messinger has seen his average rise to .315. Ivan Melendez continued his hot start at the plate as well, slamming his team-leading 10th home run. The offense stayed hot, and while they didn't score 10 runs for a change, they got the job done in an easy win over Central Arkansas.

Messinger 1

Skyler Messinger

Melendez 1

Ivan Melendez

Murphy Stehly 2

Murphy Stehly

What's next for Texas

It is officially the start of conference play for Texas baseball, as it kicks things off this weekend with a three-game weekend series in Lubbock against Texas Tech. While Texas has looked like one of the best teams in the country to start the season, it will look to prove it in Lubbock. 

