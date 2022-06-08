Skip to main content

Longhorns Ivan Melendez Joins Exclusive 30 Home Run Club

Ivan Melendez became the first College Baseball player to reach the 30 home run mark since 2013.

Texas Longhorns first baseman Ivan Melendez continues to put up video game numbers throughout the 2022 season. With the help of his 30 home runs, 90 RBI and an OBP over .500, the Longhorns find themselves in the super regionals and two wins away from Omaha.

Melendez joins elite company, becoming the first college player to hit 30 home runs since Major League All Star Kris Bryant (University of San Diego) during Texas’ regional final win over Air Force: 10-1.

His overall improvement at the plate since last season has been remarkable, but the biggest key to his success would be his plate discipline. 

By laying off pitches out of the strike zone, he has cut his strikeout percentage this year by 11% and upped his OBP by .84. Every hitting metric is up for Melendez including slugging, OPS, total bases, and batting average.

The Texas Longhorns now head to Greenville N.C. to take on a top 8 national seed, the East Carolina Pirates, with a trip to the College World Series on the line. 

ECU’s home park has proven to be hitter friendly, meaning Melendez can continue to add on to his historic season. Ivan has been historic at the plate this season, and when he gets hot, Texas reaches another level.

If Texas makes it to Omaha you can bet Ivan will be a big part of the reason why. 

