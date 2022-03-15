Longhorns First Baseman Ivan Melendez Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The slugger took home the honors after an impressive week of play.

While last week is a week that the Longhorns hope to forget, first baseman Ivan Melendez helped carry the load for the Texas offense. After an impressive week at the plate, Ivan Melendez was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Melendez was a key factor at the plate against both the Texas State and South Carolina series, contributing four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting a whopping .450 over the five games.

The slugging first baseman has been a consistent force at the plate for Texas all season, as Melendez has been a key cog of a potent Longhorn offense. On the season Melendez is slashing .333/.449/.810, while leading the Texas offense in home runs and RBI with seven and 26, respectively.

He will look to continue his scorching start at the plate as Texas takes on College of Charleston and Citadel in two midweek road games before returning home for a three game series against Incarnate Ward.

Named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, Melendez has lived up to the billing so far in 2022. If he can continue to produce at the elite level that he has so far, Melendez will be hard to leave off the end of season All-Big 12 Team, as well as dark horse to win the Golden Spikes.

