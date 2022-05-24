Star first baseman and Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez headlines Longhorns receiving conference honors.

Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez, Division I baseball’s home run leader, was named the 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.

The super senior currently has 28 homers, plus leads the conference in batting average (.421), on-base percentage (.531), RBI (85), slugging percentage (.941) and OPS (1.472).

Melendez set a record on Monday when he was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the fifth time this season. He's also in the running for college baseball’s highest honor, the Golden Spikes Award. Melendez was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist Tuesday afternoon. The winner will be announced in a month.

The other Longhorns who received all-conference honors include pitcher Pete Hansen (first team), outfielder Murphy Stehly (first team), catcher Silas Ardoin (first team), pitcher Lucas Gordon (second team), shortstop Trey Faltine (second team) and third baseman Skyler Messinger (second team). Outfielders Douglas Hodo III and Austin Todd received honorable mentions.

Hansen has been Texas' ace with a 3.28 ERA and 9-1 record in 85 innings pitched. He's totaled 95 strikeouts and a .216 batting average against.

Stehly is also among the nation's leaders in several offensive categories. He has a batting average of .383 and leads the Big 12 in hits (87). He has amassed 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 51 RBI, while playing in both the infield and outfield.

Ardoin has been huge behind the plate, throwing out 21 runners attempting to steal. He's batting .287 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI.

Gordon stepped up when Tanner Witt was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. Gordon moved into the weekend starting rotation, and sported a 2.55 ERA and a 6-1 record. He struck out 61 in 67 innings and has held opponents to a .209 batting average.

Faltine, a dynamic shortstop, has a .269 batting average to go along with 14 home runs, 12 doubles and 46 RBI.

Messinger has been a consistent at third base, and put up a .364 batting average, 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 RBI.

Hodo has been a mainstay in center field. He is batting .316 and leads the Big 12 in doubles with 21. He has eight home runs and 40 RBI.

Todd has worked his way back into the lineup following a shoulder injury in March. Prior to his injury, Todd primarily saw action in right field. He now mans the DH role and has a .326 batting average, six doubles, five home runs and 24 RBI.

The fifth-seeded Longhorns open the Big 12 Tournament against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 9 a.m. A strong tournament run could put Texas in contention to host a regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

