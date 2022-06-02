Skip to main content

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Collegiate Baseball Player of the Year

Melendez was player of the year by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday morning.

Another day, another award for the Hispanic Titanic, as Texas Longhorns slugger Ivan Melendez was named the Collegiate Baseball Player of the Year on Thursday morning following what was a historic season. 

When you look at the numbers Melendez put up throughout the season there is little doubt that anyone could have been named the player of the year. Melendez would finish the season hitting .421, which was good for the second-best average in the country. 

Not only did Melendez hit for average and stay above .400, but he was arguably the most impressive power hitter in the country. He would finish the season with 28 home runs, which was the most in the country, and would go on to add another in the Big 12 Tournament to bring his total to a school record 29 in one season. 

Melendez would see his name towards the top of practically all the offensive statistic leaderboards in both the country and the Big 12, as he would go on to win the triple crown in the Big 12 at the end of the season. 

While Melendez was dominant at the plate all season long, he also flashed the leather and showcased an improved defensive ability, only committing one error in 489 chances. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas men's golf
Play
News

Texas Wins Fourth NCAA Men's Golf Team Championship

Bolstered by early wins by Parker and Pierceson Coody, the Longhorns held off Arizona State in the final two matches

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago
FRTU8m-XsAEkwPW
Play
Recruiting

Pass Rusher Braylan Shelby Sets Longhorns Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
GettyImages-134071717
Play
News

Lone Star Revival? Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Excited to Play Longhorns

Texas A&M head coach Jumbo Fisher is ready to play the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
21 hours ago

As Melendez continues to rack up national honors for his dominant season, he moves closer and closer to receiving college baseball's prestigious Golden Spikes, which would make him the first player to receive the award in Texas history. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Texas men's golf
News

Texas Wins Fourth NCAA Men's Golf Team Championship

Bolstered by early wins by Parker and Pierceson Coody, the Longhorns held off Arizona State in the final two matches

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
FRTU8m-XsAEkwPW
Recruiting

Pass Rusher Braylan Shelby Sets Longhorns Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff17 hours ago
GettyImages-134071717
News

Lone Star Revival? Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Excited to Play Longhorns

Texas A&M head coach Jumbo Fisher is ready to play the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
rawImage-1
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns/No Huddle Show Crossover: Bringing Texas to the UK

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, Jonathan Davis joins the No Huddle Show, based out of London, to talk all things Texas Longhorns football.

By Jonathan Davis21 hours ago
Cole_Hammer_drive_day_3
News

Texas Advances to NCAA Golf Match Play Final

Longhorns defeated Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt to advance to Wednesday’s final against Arizona State

By Matthew PostinsMay 31, 2022
AJ2I9844
Football

Texas To SEC Soon? Officials Discussing Adding Longhorns To Schedule

According to Saturday Down South, the SEC is discussing scheduling with the intent of adding Oklahoma and Texas in the future

By Cole ThompsonMay 31, 2022
disu
News

Big Man Dylan Disu To Withdraw From NBA Draft, Return to Longhorns

Texas is getting a key piece back from last season's roster

By Zach DimmittMay 31, 2022
marcus 3
Men's Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Can Longhorns Crack Top 10?

The Longhorns have remained steady this offseason, but will the new additions to the roster push Texas to the top of the Big 12?

By Zach DimmittMay 31, 2022