Skip to main content

Longhorns SS Trey Faltine Drafted No. 213 Overall by Cincinnati Reds

Faltine joins an impressive draft class for the 2022 Texas Longhorns.

Another member of the 2022 Texas Longhorns finds themselves off the board as they continue to churn out draftees.

The versatile shortstop Trey Faltine parlayed a successful 2022 season into a selection in the MLB Draft, as the Cincinnati Reds took Faltine in the seventh round with their No. 213 overall pick. 

At the plate in 2022, Faltine showed an improvement in the power department despite hitting in multiple spots in the lineup. He would finish the season with a .282/.393/.552 slash line. Most notably was his improved power, as he would launch 15 home runs, good for third on the team while driving in 56 runs, which was good for fourth on the team. 

One area of weakness that was evident throughout the season for Faltine was his proclivity to strike out. While he boasts a swing with a lot of natural pop, he racked up a team-high 104 strikeouts, proving to be truly boom or bust at times at the plate. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

QGLDYZJ6RVGHRMFG2VT4T5SL2Q
Play
News

Conference Expansion Desirability Ratings: Where Does Texas Land?

The University of Texas ranks among the top five most coveted schools if conferences were starting over

By Michael Gresser57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
Doug Hodo 5
Play
Baseball

Longhorns CF Doug Hodo Drafted No. 167 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Hodo joins Silas Ardoin as members of the Orioles 2022 draft class.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Silas Ardoin
Play
Baseball

Longhorns C Silas Ardoin Drafted No. 107 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Ardoin saw himself drafted in the fourth round after a stellar 2022 season.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Defensively, Faltine was nearly impeccable, flashing a cannon of an arm and elite range at the shortstop position. Now, Faltine becomes the fifth Longhorn off the board, as he will look to build on his successful 2022 season and continue the legacy of Longhorns in the bigs.  

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

QGLDYZJ6RVGHRMFG2VT4T5SL2Q
News

Conference Expansion Desirability Ratings: Where Does Texas Land?

The University of Texas ranks among the top five most coveted schools if conferences were starting over

By Michael Gresser57 minutes ago
Doug Hodo 5
Baseball

Longhorns CF Doug Hodo Drafted No. 167 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Hodo joins Silas Ardoin as members of the Orioles 2022 draft class.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Silas Ardoin
Baseball

Longhorns C Silas Ardoin Drafted No. 107 Overall by Baltimore Orioles

Ardoin saw himself drafted in the fourth round after a stellar 2022 season.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Hansen 4
Baseball

Longhorns P Pete Hansen Drafted No. 97 Overall by St. Louis Cardinals

Hansen found himself as a third round draft pick following a dominant 2022 season.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
USATSI_18713084
News

'No Urgency in Our League': SEC Commissioner Downplays Further Conference Expansion

For those looking for more teams to join the SEC, Greg Sankey has all but shut the door on that front.

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Bijan:X Worthy
Football

Pair of Longhorns Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy find themselves on the watch list for the coveted award.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
USATSI_9689431
News

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

Phil Knight wants Oregon out of the Pac-12 amidst conference realignment.

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
iowa state texas football
Football

Longhorns 2022 Season Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

Texas looks to end its three-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago