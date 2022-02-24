GAME LOG: Texas Stays Undefeated With 5-4 Win Over Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Another day, another Texas baseball blowout. This time the Longhorns traveled to Corpus Christi and blew out the TAMUCC Islanders with a final score of 12-0. The Longhorns will go for the sweep on Wednesday.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Pregame:
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows
CF Doug Hodo
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
DH Dylan Campbell
SS Trey Faltine
3B Murphy Stehly
P Lucas Gordon
Top First
Leo Perez (TAMUCC) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Walks
Melendez: Walks
Daly: Fielders choice
Ardoin: Fly out to right
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas Pitching)
Markotic: Strikeout swinging
Ryan: Groundout to second
Johnson: Strikeout looking
Top Second
Todd: Lineout to first
Campbell: Strikeout looking
Faltine: Walks
Stehly: Single
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Caraway: E6, two-base error, scores on two wild pitches
Petkoff: Fly out to center
Taylor: Groundout to second
Puls: Flyout to right
Top Third
Kennedy: Single, steals second and advances to third on bad throw
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Daly: Strikeout swinging
Ardoin: RBI double
Kyle Dickey (TAMUCC) pitching
Todd: RBI double
Campbell: Flyout to center
Bottom Third
Modgling: Strikeout looking
Linneweber: Flyout to right
Markotic: Groundout to second
Top Fourth
Faltine: Walks
Stehly: Bunt single
Hodo: Walks
Kennedy: Pop up to shortstop
Melendez: RBI Fielders choice
Daly: Fly out to right
Bottom Fourth
Ryan: Pop up to third base
Johnson: Flyout to center
Caraway: Groundout to short
Top Fifth
Kennedy Parks (TAMUCC) pitching
Ardoin: Double, advances on a wild pitch
Todd: Walks, caught stealing second
Powell (PH for Campbell): Strikeout swinging
Faltine: RBI infield single
Stehly: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fifth
Petkoff: Hit by pitch
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Puls: E6
Modgling: E5
Linneweber: RBI groundout
Markotic: RBI double
Ryan: Flyout to right
Top Sixth
Zach Garcia (TAMUCC) pitching
Hodo: Double
Kennedy: Sac bunt
Melendez: Strikeout looking
Daly: Groundout to second
Bottom Sixth
Daniel Blair (Texas) pitching
Johnson: Walks, steals second
Caraway: Strikeout swinging
Petkoff: Groundout to second
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Top Seventh
Ardoin: Infield single, advances to second on a wild pitch
Todd: Fly out, Ardoin to third
Messinger (PH for Powell): SAC fly, Ardoin scores
Faltine: Strikeout looking
Bottom Seventh
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Puls: Fly out to center
Mitchell (PH for Modgling): Groundout to third
Linneweber: Infield single
Markotic: Fly out to right
Top Eighth
Stehly: Groundout to short
Hodo: Groundout to short
Kennedy: Single
Melendez: Fielders choice
Bottom Eighth
Ryan: Fly out to center
Johnson: Fly out to left
Caraway: Hit by pitch
Petkoff: Strikeout swinging
Top Ninth
Daly: Groundout to third
Ardoin: Pop out to short
Todd: Fly out to right
Bottom Ninth
Aaron Nixon (Texas) pitching
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Puls: Strikeout swinging
Mueller (PH for Mitchell): Walks, steals second
Linneweber: Groundout to short
