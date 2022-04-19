No. 10 Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Air Force
After a disappointing road series for the Texas, the Longhorns return home for a two game midweek series against Air Force. Texas will look to use this midweek series to get themselves back on track, as they will look to finish the season strong and secure a national seed to host a regional.
Pete Hansen
Lucas Gordon
Dylan Campbell
Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Air Force.
How to watch:
Game 1: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)
Game 2: Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central (LHN)
A look at Air Force's season so far
The 2022 season has been an up and down season for the Falcons so far. They have managed both a six game losing streak and a four game winning streak at different points, as their streakiness has not helped them maintain momentum and string together consecutive wins often.
Air Force by the numbers
Record: 15-19
Runs scored: 232
Runs allowed: 236
Disappointing Performances Cause Texas to Drop Series to Kansas State
A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas State.
WATCH: Ja'Tavion Sanders & D'shawn Jamison Make Impressive Plays in Scrimmage
Texas Longhorns’ Ja'Tavion Sanders and D'shawn Jamison demonstrated their talents in a recent spring practice
Calif. WR Flores Has Horns in Final Group, Commitment Date Set
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Team ERA: 6.36
Team Avg.: .280
Air Force wins the series if...
They can emulate what the teams that have given Texas issues this season did. That being to capitalize on an inconsistent pitching staff, one that struggles mightily at times in midweek games. While the Falcons don't boast a world beating offense, if they can do enough to rattle the Texas pitching staff, they could pull of a massive upset in this series.
Texas wins the series if...
They get solid starts from their midweek starters. The Longhorn lineup should be able to do their job against this Air Force pitching staff, leaving the ability to walk out of this one with a series win on the pitching. Probable starters Justin Eckhardt and Andre Duplantier II have shown flashes of being solid starters but have had their fair share of struggles as well. If they can do their job and produce solid outings, the Longhorns should feel confident in their ability to win this series.
Justin Eckhardt
Justin Eckhardt
Andre Duplantier II
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!