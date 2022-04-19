No. 10 Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Air Force

The Longhorns welcome the Falcons to the Disch for a midweek series.

After a disappointing road series for the Texas, the Longhorns return home for a two game midweek series against Air Force. Texas will look to use this midweek series to get themselves back on track, as they will look to finish the season strong and secure a national seed to host a regional.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Air Force.

How to watch:

Game 1: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 2: Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Air Force's season so far

The 2022 season has been an up and down season for the Falcons so far. They have managed both a six game losing streak and a four game winning streak at different points, as their streakiness has not helped them maintain momentum and string together consecutive wins often.

Air Force by the numbers

Record: 15-19

Runs scored: 232

Runs allowed: 236

Team ERA: 6.36

Team Avg.: .280

Air Force wins the series if...

They can emulate what the teams that have given Texas issues this season did. That being to capitalize on an inconsistent pitching staff, one that struggles mightily at times in midweek games. While the Falcons don't boast a world beating offense, if they can do enough to rattle the Texas pitching staff, they could pull of a massive upset in this series.

Texas wins the series if...

They get solid starts from their midweek starters. The Longhorn lineup should be able to do their job against this Air Force pitching staff, leaving the ability to walk out of this one with a series win on the pitching. Probable starters Justin Eckhardt and Andre Duplantier II have shown flashes of being solid starters but have had their fair share of struggles as well. If they can do their job and produce solid outings, the Longhorns should feel confident in their ability to win this series.

