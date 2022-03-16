No. 2 Texas Looks to End Losing Streak Against the Citadel
To say things have gotten ugly for the Longhorns would be an understatement. Texas has lost five of their last seven after starting the season 11-0, with their latest loss coming on Tuesday to the College of Charleston. Andre Duplantier II gave up an early 5-0 lead, which ultimately proved costly, as, despite the offense's best efforts, they could not overcome it.
Andre Duplantier II
Trey Faltine
Ivan Melendez
Now, once again, the struggling Longhorns are on the road in South Carolina looking to regain some momentum and right the ship before conference play next weekend as they take on the Citadel.
How to watch
Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN+
A look at the Citadel's season so far
After starting the season with a 5-0 record, it has been up and down for the Bulldogs. Since their 5-0 start the Bulldogs have not won or lost more than two in a row at any given point, as they've traded mini streaks throughout the season so far. However, they have won two in a row and welcome a struggling Texas team, which could be what they need to get their third straight win.
Citadel by the numbers
Record: 10-5
Runs scored: 126
Runs allowed: 96
Austin Native Reece Beauchamp Commits to Texas
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Pair of Longhorns Make Roster for 2022 Jordan Brand Classic
The event will be held in Chicago this April after a two-year hiatus
Rori Harmon Named Honorable Mention All-American
Longhorn freshman was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament last weekend
Team ERA: 5.20
Team Avg.: .277
Citadel wins if...
Their offense can take advantage of a shaky Texas pitching staff. Outside of Tristan Stevens and Pete Hansen and some of the bullpen arms, the Texas pitching staff has struggled mightily over the last week. If Wednesday's starter struggles as heavily as Andre Duplantier did against College of Charleston, this could be a rough game for the Longhorns.
Texas wins if...
Their pitching staff gets things figured out. Despite being put in an early 5-0 hole, the offense managed to put up four runs and get back in Tuesday's ballgame. However, while an offense scoring five or more runs is a welcome sight, you cannot expect it every single game. If Texas' pitching can right the ship tonight and moving into conference play, this early season rough patch will not matter at the end of the season.
Andre Duplantier II
Coy Cobb
Lucas Gordon
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!