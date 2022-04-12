No. 7 Texas Takes on Stephen F. Austin In Midweek Contest

The Longhorns welcome the Lumberjacks to the Disch on Tuesday.

Texas enters their midweek contest against Stephen F. Austin fresh off of taking two out of three from a ranked TCU to keep track in Big 12 play. Now, they will look to continue that momentum into their game against the Lumberjacks to pick up their second straight win.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Stephen F. Austin.

How to watch:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network)

A look at Stephen F. Austin's season so far

To say Stephen F. Austin's season has not been good so far would be an understatement. They've shown flashes of being a quality baseball team but their season overall has been one to forget, including a 10-game losing streak at one point.

Stephen F. Austin by the numbers

Record: 10-21

Runs scored: 149

Runs allowed: 268

Team ERA: 8.52

Team Avg.: .265

Stephen F. Austin wins if...

Their pitching somehow slows down this potent Texas lineup. The Longhorns feature one of the best lineups in the Big 12, led by Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly. While Melendez has been in a slump recently, if the Lumberjack pitching staff isn't careful he could use this game to get back on track. However, if they somehow manage to slow down the Longhorn offense, they could make this game interesting.

Texas wins if...

Andre Duplantier II produces a solid enough start to let the offense do their thing. This Texas offense can put up runs in bunches, which has never been in question this season. The main area of concern has been a shaky bullpen and inconsistency from their Tuesday starters, such as Duplantier. If Duplantier can produce five or six solid innings, that should be more than enough to come away from this one with the win.

