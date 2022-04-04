No. 8 Longhorns Win Weekend Series Over Rival Oklahoma

After a disappointing start to conference play against Texas Tech in Lubbock, the Longhorns were looking to bounce back against rival Oklahoma. Bounce back they would, as the Longhorns would take two games of the three-game series over the weekend, getting back on track in conference play.

Game 1: Texas 7 Oklahoma 1

Longhorn ace Pete Hansen showed why he is the Friday starter with his performance in game one of the series. Hansen gave up an early run, as Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks laced an RBI single to give the Sooners an early 1-0 lead. From there, though, Hansen was absolutely dominant, giving Texas eight innings of one-run baseball, with 12 strikeouts while only allowing two hits. Offensively, Texas would put up seven runs on 13 hits, with Mitchell Daly and Doug Hodo leading the way with two each. The Longhorns cruised to an easy game one victory, as they appeared to be back on track in conference play.

Pete Hansen

Game 2: Texas 2 Oklahoma 4

While things looked like they were finally looking up for Texas, that attitude completely changed in Saturday's game. Starter Tristan Stevens went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six. However, while Stevens produced another quality start, this time the Texas offense was unable to match the outing as they were stifled all game long.

Oklahoma starter David Sandlin went six innings, not allowing any runs while striking out seven. The only offense for the Longhorns would come from catcher Silas Ardoin, who took Oklahoma reliever Michael Trevin twice for two solo home runs. That would be all the Texas offense could muster, however, as they would drop game two of the series.

Silas Ardoin

Game 3: Texas 12 Oklahoma 8

Game three of this series was far and away the wildest game of the weekend. Longhorn starter Lucas Gordon, following two solid Sunday starts, was shaky out of the gate as he would only last 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs. The Longhorns would not get their first hit of the game until the fifth inning and their first run until the sixth inning, as a Stehly RBI single would make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Oklahoma responded immediately, however, as Longhorn reliever Marcus Olivarez would give up a three-run home to make it 7-1, which appeared to be an insurmountable lead for the Longhorns to overcome. Rather than roll over though, the Longhorn offense would explode in the seventh inning, tying the game at 7-7 on a pair of three-run home runs off the bats of Dylan Campbell and Murphy Stehly.

They would then pour it on in the ninth, hanging a five-spot on the board to make it 11 unanswered runs and give Texas a 12-7 lead. Coy Cobb would finish the game out in the bottom of the ninth, allowing one run before shutting the door and sealing the massive series-clinching comeback win.

Murphy Stehly

What's next for Texas?

Following their three-game series against Oklahoma, Texas heads back home to take on UTRGV on Tuesday for a midweek game, where they'll look to get a winning streak going. From there, Texas stays home to continue conference play over the weekend with a three-game set against TCU.

