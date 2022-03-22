Skip to main content

No. 2 Longhorns Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Central Arkansas

Texas takes on Central Arkansas on Tuesday at the Disch.

After a rough patch that saw Texas drop five of seven games, the Longhorns have bounced back in a big way. They have won four straight in dominant fashion as they look to put the mini skid behind them. Now, Texas welcomes Central Arkansas to Austin for one last game before they start conference play this weekend in Lubbock. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about Tuesday's game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Central Arkansas. 

How to watch

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network

A look at Central Arkansas' season so far 

It has not been a great season so far for the Bears of Central Arkansas, as they enter their game with Texas with a losing record. They have had a six-game losing streak already and feature a losing record on the road with 2-5 away record. 

Central Arkansas by the numbers

Record: 7-11

Runs scored: 87

Runs allowed: 124

Team ERA: 6.65

Team Avg.: .248

Central Arkansas wins if...

Their pitching finds a way to slow down red hot Texas offense. The Longhorns have scored 10 or more runs in four straight games, including a two-game stretch in which they scored 18 and 19 runs respectively. Simply put, from top to bottom everyone in the Texas lineup is raking. For the Bears, if they want any chance of pulling off the upset, they will need their pitching staff to put in a Herculean effort to stop the Texas bats. 

Texas wins if...

Their midweek pitching doesn't let them down. In their recent midweek games, the Longhorn pitching staff has been shaky at best and prone to giving up multiple runs early. Texas' probable starter for their game against the Bears is Justin Eckhardt, who enters the game with a 0-0 record and 5.68 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Texas likely won't ask Eckhardt to go a complete nine innings but rather will look to get bullpen arms such as Travis Sthele, Luke Harrison, Aaron Nixon and others some work before conference play. 

