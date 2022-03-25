No. 2 Longhorns Open Conference Play Against Texas Tech
Texas enters their weekend clash with Big 12 foes Texas Tech the winners of five straight games, most recently beating Central Arkansas 7-2 on Tuesday. While the Longhorns enter conference play on five straight wins and full of confidence, the Red Raiders are not a team to take lightly and could very easily upset the Longhorns in this series.
Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Texas Tech.
How to watch
All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now, on ESPN+
Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central
Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. Central
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. Central
A look at Texas Tech's season so far
Texas Tech has had a very strong start to their season, entering this weekend as the No. 16 team in the country. The Red Raiders have put together a nine-game win streak this season as well as a seven-game win streak, looking almost unbeatable at times with a potent offense capable of scoring in bunches.
Texas Tech by the numbers
Record: 18-4
Runs scored: 208
Runs allowed: 92
Team ERA: 3.90
Team Avg.: .290
Texas Tech wins the series if...
They can get to the Texas bullpen early in games. Starters Pete Hansen and Tristan Stevens, and even Lucas Gordon possibly, have shown that they can be aces of the staff and shut down opponent lineups when they take the mound. While the Longhorns have reliable bullpen arms such as Travis Sthele, Luke Harrison, and others, asking them to pitch long innings and slow down a potent Red Raider offense is tough. If Texas Tech can knock the Longhorn starters out of games early this weekend, it could be a long weekend for Texas.
Texas wins this series if...
The pitching staff slows down the Red Raider offense enough for the Longhorn bats to do their thing. Texas' trio of Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens and new Sunday starter Lucas Gordon have been effective to start the season, but this could be their hardest matchup yet. If they are able to slow down the Red Raider bats just enough, look for the Texas offense, led by guys like Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, to continue to put up runs in clutch spots and walk away from this weekend with a series win to open conference play.
