Series Recap: No. 1 Texas Sweeps Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Improves to 5-0

The #1 Texas Longhorns entered the midweek two-game series against Texas A&M Corpus Christi aiming to improve to 5-0. They were able to complete the sweep in a pair of completely different games, as the Islanders gave the Longhorns all they could handle on Wednesday.

Game 1: Texas 12 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 0

Another game, another dominant win for the Longhorns, as they handled the Islanders with ease in this one. The Longhorns struck first, plating two in the top of the first to take an early 2-0 lead. From there the Texas offense never looked back as they would go on to push 10 more runs in the 12 run effort. Silas Ardoin once again led the charge offensively for Texas as the catcher went 1-3, drew a walk, and drove in three of the 12 Longhorn runs.

The Longhorn pitching staff was just as dominant in game one behind Andre Duplantier II and the Texas bullpen. Duplantier, in his first start of the 2022 season, tossed four shutout innings while striking out three and holding the Islanders to one in the outing. Travis Sthele led the effort for Texas out of the bullpen, throwing two shutout innings, allowing no hits, and striking out four in his appearance on the mound. The rest of the Texas bullpen combined for three shutout innings, only allowing one hit and racking up five strikeouts in the Longhorn victory.

Game 2: Texas 5 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 4

While game one was a blowout win for the Longhorns, game two was a hard-fought win that was not pretty in the slightest. Lucas Gordon got the start for Texas and had a solid outing but received little help from the defense behind him. Gordon went five innings, only giving up one hit while racking up four strikeouts. Gordon gave up all four runs that the Islanders pushed across the plate with none of them being earned runs.

The usually stout Longhorn defense was charged with three errors in the game, doing Gordon no favors. The bullpen managed to stop the bleeding, getting out of numerous iffy situations, as they combined for four shutout innings while allowing one hit, including closer Aaron Nixon's first save of the season. Things were not much better offensively for Texas, as the Longhorn batters struck out nine times and left 10 men on base. It was not a pretty win by any means but a win is a win for the Longhorns, who are happy to leave Corpus Christi with the two-game sweep and a 5-0 record.

