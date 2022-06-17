LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First
After a season filled with ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns once again find themselves at their home away from home, Omaha. They will look to win start their 38th College World Series appearance off on the right foot, with a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to find themselves in the winners bracket on Sunday.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
RF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Cole: Fly out to center
Miller: Solo home run Notre Dame leads 1-0
Putz: Fly out to center
Zyska: Groundout to first
