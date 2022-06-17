Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First

The Longhorns start their Omaha journey off against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

After a season filled with ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns once again find themselves at their home away from home, Omaha. They will look to win start their 38th College World Series appearance off on the right foot, with a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to find themselves in the winners bracket on Sunday. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

5d3003e1730b5
Play
News

Aggie Anthem Singer Loses CWS Gig After ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

Zac Collier's 'unsportsmanlike' gesture at Women's College World Series catches attention of NCAA

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jordan Matthews
Play
Recruiting

Top Louisiana DB Matthews to Take Texas OV

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Arch
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Who is Arch Manning as a player?

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, John Garcia and I discuss what makes Arch Manning special.

By Jonathan Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Cole: Fly out to center

Miller: Solo home run Notre Dame leads 1-0

Putz: Fly out to center

Zyska: Groundout to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

5d3003e1730b5
News

Aggie Anthem Singer Loses CWS Gig After ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

Zac Collier's 'unsportsmanlike' gesture at Women's College World Series catches attention of NCAA

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jordan Matthews
Recruiting

Top Louisiana DB Matthews to Take Texas OV

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Arch
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Who is Arch Manning as a player?

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, John Garcia and I discuss what makes Arch Manning special.

By Jonathan Davis4 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
01g1rp8pfgh5b6qyx6pe-1
Football

Texas vs Kansas Highlight Top Revenge Games of 2022 Season

Texas travels to Lawrence trying to avenge last season’s embarrassment

By Adam Glick6 hours ago
USATSI_18542129
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Wins Dick Howser Trophy After Historic Season

Melendez added yet another honor to his mantle on Friday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
Melendez BU 2
Baseball

Trio of Longhorns Named to ABCA All-American Teams

Melendez, Hansen and Stehly all find themselves named All-Americans.

By Connor Zimmerlee9 hours ago
USATSI_17988632
Baseball

Texas Looks to Start College World Series Off Strong Against Notre Dame

The Longhorns start their run in Omaha against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 16, 2022