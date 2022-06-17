LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First

The Longhorns start their Omaha journey off against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

After a season filled with ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns once again find themselves at their home away from home, Omaha. They will look to win start their 38th College World Series appearance off on the right foot, with a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to find themselves in the winners bracket on Sunday.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Cole: Fly out to center

Miller: Solo home run Notre Dame leads 1-0

Putz: Fly out to center

Zyska: Groundout to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.