Skip to main content

Texas Looks to Start College World Series Off Strong Against Notre Dame

The Longhorns start their run in Omaha against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

For the 38th time in program history, the Texas Longhorns find themselves in the College World Series in Omaha. They're seeking their seventh baseball title and their first since 2005, but their road to the championship series starts on Friday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

Here's what you need to know about game one, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Fighting Irish.

How to watch: 

Friday at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

A look at Notre Dame's Tournament so far

Many people thought Notre Dame should have been a top-16 seed and hosting a regional, however, the selection committee did not agree. Instead, they were sent on the road as the No. 2 seed in Georgia Southern's regional, which they won by beating Texas Tech in the regional final. They would follow up that performance with the upset of the tournament, as they went into the Knoxville Super Regional and knocked off the No. 1 overall national seeded Tennessee, who was widely considered the best team in the country. 

Notre Dame by the numbers

Record: 40-15

Runs scored: 418

Runs allowed: 248

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

By Matt Galatzan4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Play
Football

Texas WR Agiye Hall Listed Among Boom-Or-Bust Transfer Candidates

New Texas WR Agiye Hall possesses enormous potential, but he could fail if off-field issues persist

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
4 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Men's Basketball paired with Tennessee in 2023 SEC/Big12 Challenge

The Longhorns travel to Knoxville on Saturday January 28th to face Rick Barnes

By Adam Glick6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Team ERA: 3.95

Team Avg.: .294

Notre Dame wins this game if...

Their pitching can slow down the Texas offense just enough. The Longhorns have a lineup that can hurt you from top to bottom; if you aren't careful, they can easily put up runs in bunches. If the Fighting Irish wants to win this game and find themselves in the winners' bracket, they must slow down this potent Texas lineup. 

Texas wins this game if...

Pete Hansen returns to form and bounces back from a rough outing against East Carolina. Texas' usually reliable ace only lasted four innings against East Carolina, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with only three strikeouts. If Hansen cannot put up his usual ace-like numbers against Notre Dame, this could become a bullpen game early and that could spell big trouble for the Longhorns. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

By Matt Galatzan4 minutes ago
Agiye Hall
Football

Texas WR Agiye Hall Listed Among Boom-Or-Bust Transfer Candidates

New Texas WR Agiye Hall possesses enormous potential, but he could fail if off-field issues persist

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Texas Men's Basketball paired with Tennessee in 2023 SEC/Big12 Challenge

The Longhorns travel to Knoxville on Saturday January 28th to face Rick Barnes

By Adam Glick6 hours ago
neyor worthy
Football

Where Do Longhorns WRs Rank Among Nation's Best?

Texas has some impressive depth at receiver headed into the 2022-23 season, but how does the talent fare against other receiving rooms?

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
News

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Would 'Hate Not To Play' Texas Every Year

Texas and Arkansas hold an age-old rivalry that Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman wants to reignite

By Matt Galatzan9 hours ago
Arch
News

Arch Manning Set For Final Official Visit With Longhorns

Arch Manning's final official will be in Austin with the Texas Longhorns this weekend

By Matt GalatzanJun 15, 2022
USATSI_16615701
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Has New NFL Home

Former Longhorn standout Lil’Jordan Humphrey has landed with the New England Patriots on a 1-year deal

By Michael GresserJun 15, 2022
Melendez ECU
Baseball

How to Watch Longhorns Baseball in College World Series

The Longhorns start their trip to Omaha on Friday against Notre Dame.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 15, 2022