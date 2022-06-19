LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning
The matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies at the College World Series felt inevitable from the start. However, the Longhorns would have preferred it not come in the form of a possible elimination game. Now, the Longhorns must play their best game of the season if they want to survive and keep themselves in Omaha.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
RF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Micah Dallas (TAMU) pitching
Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns
Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas
LOOK: Texas Recruit Terrance Green Takes in 40 Acres Visit
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Longhorns and Aggies to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game
The Longhorns take on the Aggies with their season on the line on Sunday.
Hodo: Walk
Kennedy: Single, Hodo to third
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Pop out to first
Todd: RBI single Texas leads 1-0
Messinger: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Werner: Groundout to third
Moss: Fly out to center
Rock: Lineout to first
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!