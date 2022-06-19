LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on the Aggies in a CWS elimination game on Sunday.

The matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies at the College World Series felt inevitable from the start. However, the Longhorns would have preferred it not come in the form of a possible elimination game. Now, the Longhorns must play their best game of the season if they want to survive and keep themselves in Omaha.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Micah Dallas (TAMU) pitching

Hodo: Walk

Kennedy: Single, Hodo to third

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Pop out to first

Todd: RBI single Texas leads 1-0

Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Werner: Groundout to third

Moss: Fly out to center

Rock: Lineout to first

