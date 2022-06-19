Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on the Aggies in a CWS elimination game on Sunday.

The matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies at the College World Series felt inevitable from the start. However, the Longhorns would have preferred it not come in the form of a possible elimination game. Now, the Longhorns must play their best game of the season if they want to survive and keep themselves in Omaha.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell 

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Micah Dallas (TAMU) pitching

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

b9d3289d-e140-420e-ad48-60c4f2f65592-DSC08383
Play
Recruiting

Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
FVjLzEOXwAEA60c
Play
Recruiting

LOOK: Texas Recruit Terrance Green Takes in 40 Acres Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18554342
Play
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Longhorns take on the Aggies with their season on the line on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hodo: Walk

Kennedy: Single, Hodo to third

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Pop out to first

Todd: RBI single Texas leads 1-0

Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Werner: Groundout to third 

Moss: Fly out to center

Rock: Lineout to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

b9d3289d-e140-420e-ad48-60c4f2f65592-DSC08383
Recruiting

Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
FVjLzEOXwAEA60c
Recruiting

LOOK: Texas Recruit Terrance Green Takes in 40 Acres Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_18554342
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Longhorns take on the Aggies with their season on the line on Sunday.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Contention at U.S. Open

The Texas product had his chances to take the lead on Saturday, but a uneven back nine put him two shots back

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
USATSI_18434178
Baseball

Pete Hansen Struggles as Texas Drops College World Series Opener 7-3

A complete recap of Texas' game against Notre Dame.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18474982
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pitching Woes and Ice Cold Bats See Texas Fall to Notre Dame 7-3

The Longhorns start their Omaha journey off against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler Making Move at U.S. Open

The defending Masters champion is taking aim at winning his second major title after moving into Top 10

By Matthew PostinsJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17491422
Football

Game Predictions for Texas vs. Alabama

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide

By Tomer BarazaniJun 17, 2022