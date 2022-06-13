Omahorns: Texas Beats ECU 11-1 to Secure 38th College World Series Appearance

The University of Texas at Omaha. The Texas Longhorns staked their claim to that title once again on Sunday, with an 11-1 victory over East Carolina securing their 38th College World Series appearance, the most in NCAA history. Now, the Longhorns will look to win their seventh NCAA title and their first since 2005.

Game 1: No. 9 Texas 7 No. 8 ECU 13

The Longhorns knew coming into this Super Regional that they would need strong performances from both Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon on the mound. Hansen, the Friday ace all season long, started things on the mound for the Longhorns with an outing that did not go as Texas would have hoped. He would only last four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, as Texas would trail 7-2 after four innings.

While the bats went ice cold for Texas after a first inning two-run home run from Murphy Stehly, they finally showed signs of life in the sixth inning. Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly would hit back-to-back solo home runs to cut the ECU lead to 7-4. The Longhorn offense would pull within one in the eighth inning, as a Silas Ardoin RBI double and Jack O'Dowd RBI groundout made it 8-7 ECU and appeared to completely shift the momentum in Texas' favor.

However, that is when the wheels completely fell off for the Longhorns, as the bullpen would once again haunt Texas. Tristan Stevens would come out of the bullpen and surrender four runs, as the ECU offense completely shutdown a potential Texas comeback attempt, taking game one over the Longhorns 13-7.

Game 2: No. 9 Texas 9 No. 8 ECU 8

Game Two appeared to be following the same recipe for disaster for the Longhorns, as the usually reliable Lucas Gordon also only lasted four innings before leaving the game. Gordon would allow five runs, four of which were earned, on five hits across four innings. A Jacob Jenkins-Cowart gave ECU a 6-2 lead, a lead that would become 7-2 after four innings as fans in Greenville could feel ECU's first ever trip to Omaha coming.

However, as often is the case in baseball, momentum can shift in an instant. A Doug Hodo seventh inning two-run home run made it 7-4 ECU as one could sense the momentum shift slightly. Then, the eighth inning happened. A three-run Skyler Messinger home run and a solo home run from Dylan Campbell saw Texas come all the way back to take a 8-7 lead into the ninth inning and on the verge of a game three.

ECU's Jacob Starling had other plans, though, as he would hit a two out solo home run to tie it at 8-8, sending Texas to the bottom of the ninth looking to walk it off and save the season. Once again Dylan Campbell would play the hero for Texas, as he would lift a bases loaded walk-off single to the right field wall to force a winner take all game three.

Game 3: No. 9 Texas 11 No. 8 ECU 1

The Longhorns came out swinging in game three, as an Ivan Melendez three-run home run, his 32nd of the season, would make it 3-0 Texas before an out had even be recorded. An RBI single from Skyler Messinger would make it 4-0 Texas after the top of the first. And then, the rain came and the delays followed.

A game that had seen the start delayed due to lightning and weather would find itself dealing with multiple delays due to torrential rain, before eventually picking back up. However, once things got started again, the Longhorns did not miss a beat. Tristan Stevens, already staked to a 4-0 lead, would allow one run in the bottom of the first, in what would a gutsy performance for six innings of one-run baseball and five strikeouts.

The Longhorn offense would break the game wide open in the top of the second and not look back, as they hung five runs on the board to take a commanding 9-1 lead early in the game. They would go on to add two more runs on solo home runs from Trey Faltine and Silas Ardoin, eventually securing the 11-1 victory and yet another CWS appearance for Texas.

What's next for Texas?

With their ticket to Omaha officially punched, the Longhorns will open the CWS against Notre Dame. Their side of the bracket also features the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, which should make for high quality baseball. The Longhorns will await to see when they kick off their Omaha trip with the conclusion of the Super Regionals on Tuesday.

