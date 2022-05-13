NCAA Tournament Watch: Will Texas Host A Regional?

A preview of where No. 22 Texas could find themselves in the NCAA Tournament in June.

The end of the regular season in college baseball is fast approaching as teams across the country try to make one last push to either get a top 16 seed and host a regional, or just one last push to secure themselves a spot in the field of 64.

For the Longhorns, they fall in the former, as they are almost 100% guaranteed to make the NCAA Tournament but will aim to improve their seed and host a regional come June.

As the NCAA Tournament approaches, several outlets will publish their projected fields of 64 and who they think who will be the 16 host sites. College Baseball Nation posted a projection of their own, and they do not have Texas as a host as it currently stands.

Rather, they have the Longhorns as the No. 2 seed in the College Station regional, where Texas A&M would host as the No. 1 seed and the No. 8 overall seed in the country. Joining the Longhorns and the Aggies would be UTSA as the No. 3 seed and Maine as the No. 4 seed.

The only way this regional could get any spicier would have been putting Texas Tech as the No. 3 seed rather than UTSA, but they have the Red Raiders as the No. 3 seed in Georgia's regional.

While the Longhorns did drop their regular-season matchup to the Aggies earlier this season, this regional would be an interesting matchup for both teams, should they advance to the regional final.

Should that happen, the Longhorns would likely be throwing their frontline starters in Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon rather than a bullpen day, while the offense we know has no trouble putting up runs in bunches, especially via the long ball.

With that being said though, the Longhorns without a doubt hope to finish their season on a five-game win streak and then go on to win some games in the Big 12 Tournament to increase their chances of hosting baseball in Austin come June, at which point anything could happen.

