Trio of Longhorns Named to ABCA All-American Teams

As the Texas Longhorns prepare to kick off their run at the College World Series in Omaha, three Longhorns were named to American Baseball Coaches Association All-American teams on Friday morning.

The ABCA released their 2022 All-American teams, and Ivan Melendez headlined the selections for Texas, as he was named a First Team All-American. This honor is yet another in the long list of honors Melendez has earned for a stellar 2022 season.

Through the Super Regionals, Melendez is slashing .396/.516/.888 with an NCAA-leading 32 home runs and 94 runs driven in, while displaying excellent defense at first. Melendez is the favorite to win both the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.

Pete Hansen and Murphy Stehly are joining Melendez as All-Americans, whose excellent seasons earned them Second Team All-American honors.

Hansen was a reliable ace on the mound for the Longhorns all season, anchoring the rotation on Friday nights. As the College World Series is set to start with Hansen on the mound for Texas tonight, he sits at an 11-2 record with an impressive 3.40 ERA and 115 strikeouts to 17 walks.

Offensively, Stehly has been the reason that teams could not avoid pitching to Melendez all season long. Stehly would produce sensational numbers as well, slashing .375/.434/.680 to go with 19 home runs, while serving as protection for Melendez in the cleanup spot in the lineup.

The trio of Longhorn All-Americans will look to lead Texas to its seventh College World Series title, kicking things off Friday at 6 p.m. central against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

