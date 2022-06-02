Trio of Longhorns Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

While the season may not have gone exactly as planned for the Texas Longhorns, at the end of the season they were still awarded a regional host in Austin.

However, despite a season of ups and downs that were frustrating for the Longhorns, they would place a trio of guys on the Collegiate Baseball All-American teams following impressive seasons.

Leading the way was the superstar slugger Ivan Melendez who found himself on the First Team All-American team after a historic season. Melendez would finish the season hitting .421, while adding 28 home runs which led the NCAA in what should be a season that sees him take home the Golden Spikes.

Joining Melendez on the All-American teams is Pete Hansen and Murphy Stehly, whose seasons saw them named Second Team All-Americans.

Hansen was an ace on the mound all season long for the Longhorns, as he consistently delivered on Friday night. Hansen would finish his season with an impressive 10-1 record while notching a 3.01 ERA and racking up 107 strikeouts.

Rounding out the Texas Trio was Stehly, who would serve as protection for Melendez in the Longhorn lineup, as the duo would most often hit third and fourth in the lineup respectively. Stehly would end the season hitting .377, with 17 home runs and 54 runs driven, both of which were second best behind Melendez.

