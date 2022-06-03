Texas Set to Open NCAA Tournament Against Air Force

The Longhorns take on the Falcons to open the Austin Regional on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament is finally here, as the Texas Longhorns will look to start their road back to Omaha and the College World Series on Friday afternoon. They welcome the Air Force Falcons back to Austin, having split a midweek series with the Falcons earlier this season.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Falcons.



How to watch:

Friday at 1 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Air Force's season so far

Longhorn fans will be familiar with the Falcons, as they split a midweek series earlier this season including a 14-2 blowout loss at the hands of the Falcons. The Falcons enter the Austin Regional having won four straight games to win the Mountain West Tournament and secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Air Force by the numbers

Record: 30-27

Runs scored: 489

Runs allowed: 413

Team ERA: 6.51

Team Avg.: .313

Air Force wins this game if...

Their offense shows up the same way it did against the Longhorns earlier this season. In their two-game midweek series the Falcons would score 24 runs, knocking around Texas' midweek starters and bullpens. On Friday however, the Longhorns will be throwing ace Pete Hansen. If the Falcons can get Hansen out of the game early, they could send the hosts to the elimination bracket early.

Texas wins this game if...

They get a regularly scheduled Pete Hansen outing. The Longhorns' biggest weakness all season long has been a shaky at best bullpen, one that has already been torched twice by Air Force. Should Hansen do what he does, that should give the Longhorn offense the chance to scratch across enough runs of support for their ace and put Texas one step closer to another appearance in Omaha.

