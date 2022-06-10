LIVE UPDATES: ECU Answers Immediately, Longhorns Trail 3-2 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns take on the Pirates on Friday afternoon

The Texas Longhorns find themselves one stop away from returning to Omaha and the College World Series. That one stop is the Greenville Super Regional, where they will take on the East Carolina Pirates who are looking to make their first CWS appearance in school history.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Campbell

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

C.J. Mayhue (ECU) pitching

Hodo: Double

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Two-run home run Texas leads 2-0

Todd: Single

Messinger: Fly out to left

Bottom First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Agnos: Walk, score on passed ball Texas leads 2-1

Hoover: Single

Worrell: Single

Jenkins-Cowart: Two-run single ECU leads 3-1

Newton: Sac bunt

Moylan: Strikeout looking

Starling: Fly out to center

Top Second

Ardoin: Walk

Daly: Pop out to second

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Bottom Second

Makarewicz: Pop out to short

Wilcoxen: Groundout to short

Agnos: Groundout to short

Top Third

Campbell: Pop out to first

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Strikeout swinging

