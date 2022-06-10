LIVE UPDATES: ECU Answers Immediately, Longhorns Trail 3-2 After the Second Inning
The Texas Longhorns find themselves one stop away from returning to Omaha and the College World Series. That one stop is the Greenville Super Regional, where they will take on the East Carolina Pirates who are looking to make their first CWS appearance in school history.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Campbell
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
C.J. Mayhue (ECU) pitching
Hodo: Double
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Two-run home run Texas leads 2-0
Todd: Single
Messinger: Fly out to left
Bottom First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Agnos: Walk, score on passed ball Texas leads 2-1
Hoover: Single
Worrell: Single
Jenkins-Cowart: Two-run single ECU leads 3-1
Newton: Sac bunt
Moylan: Strikeout looking
Starling: Fly out to center
Top Second
Ardoin: Walk
Daly: Pop out to second
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Bottom Second
Makarewicz: Pop out to short
Wilcoxen: Groundout to short
Agnos: Groundout to short
Top Third
Campbell: Pop out to first
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Strikeout swinging
