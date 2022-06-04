LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning

The Longhorns take on the Bulldogs in the Austin Regional on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns got off to a strong start in their regional on Friday, cruising to an 11-3 victory over Air Force in the afternoon game. They will now take on Louisiana Tech, with the winner advancing to the regional championship and one win away from a super regional spot.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

RF Campbell

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Young: Strikeout swinging

Matulia: HBP

Netterville: Walk

McConnell: Strikeout looking

Corona: Fly out to left

Bottom First

Ryan Jennings (LA Tech) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Melendez: HBP

Stehly: HBP

Todd: Groundout to second

Top Second

Myers: Strikeout looking

Burchfield: Single

McLeod: Fly out to right

Elliott: Double, Burchfield to third

Young: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Messinger: Groundout to short

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Campbell: Solo home run Texas leads 1-0

Faltine: HBP

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

