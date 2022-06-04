LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the Second Inning
The Texas Longhorns got off to a strong start in their regional on Friday, cruising to an 11-3 victory over Air Force in the afternoon game. They will now take on Louisiana Tech, with the winner advancing to the regional championship and one win away from a super regional spot.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
RF Campbell
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Young: Strikeout swinging
Matulia: HBP
Netterville: Walk
McConnell: Strikeout looking
Corona: Fly out to left
Bottom First
Ryan Jennings (LA Tech) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Melendez: HBP
Stehly: HBP
Todd: Groundout to second
Top Second
Myers: Strikeout looking
Burchfield: Single
McLeod: Fly out to right
Elliott: Double, Burchfield to third
Young: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Messinger: Groundout to short
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Campbell: Solo home run Texas leads 1-0
Faltine: HBP
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
