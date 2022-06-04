Texas to Face Louisiana Tech in Regional Winners Bracket

With the NCAA Tournament officially underway, the Texas Longhorns opened the Austin Regional on Friday with an 11-3 win over Air Force. Now, the Longhorns will play Louisiana Tech on Saturday with a spot in the regional championship on the line, and an opportunity to take one step closer to Omaha.

How to watch:

Saturday at 6 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Louisiana Tech's regional so far

While it has only been one game in the regional for both teams so far, Louisiana Tech looked just as good as the Longhorns did on Friday. They came out swinging and put up 12 runs on Dallas Baptist, as they would also cruise to a win in their regional opener to find themselves in the winners bracket.

Louisiana Tech by the numbers

Record: 43-19

Runs scored: 457

Runs allowed: 290

Team ERA: 4.17

Team Avg.: .275

Louisiana Tech wins this game if...

They can produce offensively against the Longhorns like they did on Friday. Lucas Gordon will likely be taking the bump for Texas, and he has shown all season that he has the ability to shutdown lineups with the best of them. However, should Louisiana Tech get him out of the game early, they will look to capitalize on a shaky Texas bullpen that has been prone throughout the season to allowing big innings.

Texas wins this game if...

Their bullpen shows up like they did on Friday against Air Force. You know what Lucas Gordon brings on the mound and when he is on, he is on and will not require the Texas bullpen to see much action. However, when they are called upon, the Longhorn bullpen must come in and put zeros on the board regardless of the score if Texas wants to advance to the regional championship on Sunday.

