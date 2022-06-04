Skip to main content

Texas to Face Louisiana Tech in Regional Winners Bracket

The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

With the NCAA Tournament officially underway, the Texas Longhorns opened the Austin Regional on Friday with an 11-3 win over Air Force. Now, the Longhorns will play Louisiana Tech on Saturday with a spot in the regional championship on the line, and an opportunity to take one step closer to Omaha. 

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Bulldogs.

How to watch: 

Saturday at 6 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Louisiana Tech's regional so far

While it has only been one game in the regional for both teams so far, Louisiana Tech looked just as good as the Longhorns did on Friday. They came out swinging and put up 12 runs on Dallas Baptist, as they would also cruise to a win in their regional opener to find themselves in the winners bracket. 

Louisiana Tech by the numbers

Record: 43-19

Runs scored: 457

Runs allowed: 290

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

allen newcomer
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas’ Opponent Revealed for 2022 Jimmy V Classic

The Longhorns will travel to Madison Square Garden for the event on Dec. 6

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Hansen regional
Play
Baseball

Strong Start: Texas Opens Austin Regional With Victory

A complete recap of Texas' regional game against Air Force

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
18 hours ago
beard and carr
Play
Men's Basketball

NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Longhorns Among Nation's Best

Where does Texas find itself in NCAA.com's rankings following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Team ERA: 4.17

Team Avg.: .275

Louisiana Tech wins this game if...

They can produce offensively against the Longhorns like they did on Friday. Lucas Gordon will likely be taking the bump for Texas, and he has shown all season that he has the ability to shutdown lineups with the best of them. However, should Louisiana Tech get him out of the game early, they will look to capitalize on a shaky Texas bullpen that has been prone throughout the season to allowing big innings. 

Texas wins this game if...

Their bullpen shows up like they did on Friday against Air Force. You know what Lucas Gordon brings on the mound and when he is on, he is on and will not require the Texas bullpen to see much action. However, when they are called upon, the Longhorn bullpen must come in and put zeros on the board regardless of the score if Texas wants to advance to the regional championship on Sunday. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

allen newcomer
Men's Basketball

Texas’ Opponent Revealed for 2022 Jimmy V Classic

The Longhorns will travel to Madison Square Garden for the event on Dec. 6

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Hansen regional
Baseball

Strong Start: Texas Opens Austin Regional With Victory

A complete recap of Texas' regional game against Air Force

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
beard and carr
Men's Basketball

NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Longhorns Among Nation's Best

Where does Texas find itself in NCAA.com's rankings following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Pete Hansen
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Cruises to 11-3 Win Over Air Force to Open Austin Regional

The Longhorns are set to take on the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 3, 2022
Ivan Melendez 7
Baseball

Texas Set to Open NCAA Tournament Against Air Force

The Longhorns take on the Falcons to open the Austin Regional on Friday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 3, 2022
David Hicks
Recruiting

David Hicks Makes UT Visit, Two More Upcoming?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJun 3, 2022
GettyImages-56273193
News

Location of First Rematch for Texas vs Texas A&M Revealed

Texas and Texas A&M will once again face off on the football field in the coming years, and the location of the first matchup has been revealed.

By Matt GalatzanJun 2, 2022
akana
Football

Talented 2023 LB Tausili Akana Sets Date for Texas Visit, Other In-State Rivals

The Longhorns are looking to persuade one of the nation's top linebackers during his unofficial visit

By Zach DimmittJun 2, 2022