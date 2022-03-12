Skip to main content

Texas Catcher Silas Ardoin Named to Midseason Award Watch List

Ardoin was named to the Buster Posey Award watch list on Friday.

Longhorn catcher Silas Ardoin has been off to an impressive start in the 2022 season, serving as one of the key bats in the Texas lineup while boasting shutdown defense behind the plate. As a result, it was announced on Friday that Ardoin has been named to the Buster Posey Award watch list, an award given to the top division one collegiate catcher. 

On the season Ardoin is batting .280 with five doubles and one home run. Ardoin has driven in 10 RBI while scoring nine runs as one of the anchors of a potent Texas lineup.

Defensively, Ardoin has been just as dominant behind the plate. He has allowed only four stolen bases, while throwing out five runners. Ardoin has been one of the best defensive catchers in the country, throwing out more 50% of attempted base-stealers.

No Longhorn catcher has ever won the award, with Taylor Teagarden being named a finalist in 2005. If Ardoin goes on to win the award, he would be joining elite company at the catcher position, as former winners include Kurt Suzuki, Mike Zunino, Adley Rutschman and Buster Posey himself. 

Semifinalists for the award will be named on May 19, 2022. At that point, ballots will be sent to a national voting committee to decide three finalists, which will be announced on June 7, 2022. Voting will occur during the College World Series with the winner being announced on June 29, 2022. 

