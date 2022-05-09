Skip to main content

On Repeat: Ivan Melendez Earns Another Big 12 POW

Texas first baseman honored as Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Stop us if you've read this one before, but Ivan Melendez has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week yet again. 

It is Melendez' fourth time receiving the award this season, which ties the single season conference record held by former Nebraska Cornhuskers first baseman Ken Harvey.

Melendez also won the weekly award for the fifth time in his career, which ties the Big 12 record set by former Texas Tech Red Raiders first baseman Eric Gutierrez.

Melendez had another stellar week at the plate, putting up a .571 average across the four games and extended his hitting streak to a Big 12-best 16 games. Not only did Melendez hit for average, he drilled three home runs and drove in nine runs. He leads the NCAA with 25 homers and has 77 RBI with five regular-season games left. 

Should Melendez take home the final Player of the Week of the season, it would set a new records for win in a season (five) and career (six). 

That dominance would seem to make Melendez the favorite to capture Big 12 Player of the Year. Melendez leads the conference in several major offensive categories. 

Ivan Melendez

Ivan Melendez

Melendez WVU 1

Ivan Melendez 

Melendez BU 3

Ivan Melendez

