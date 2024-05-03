PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns Hosting No. 14 Oklahoma State
We're back, folks. A week after the Texas Longhorns (28-18, 13-8) faced their most important conference series of the season to date against the Oklahoma Sooners, they're back in Big 12 action with another pivotal series. This time they are taking on the other team from the state across the Red River, the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (31-14, 14-7).
After dropping the series opener against the Sooners, which is a concerning trend on its own, the Longhorns bounced back and took both games of a doubleheader on Sunday. The finale saw them launch six homers, five of which were two-run home runs, continuing their affinity for the long ball.
Taking the series from Oklahoma kept the Longhorns right in the thick of the race for the Big 12. As it currently stands they are just two games back, with Oklahoma State and the West Virginia Mountaineers a game back themselves.
Which brings us to this weekend and a crucial series between the Longhorns and Cowboys. Winning the series would be a major boost for Texas. Doing so not only helps the postseason case, but keeps it right in the thick of the conference title picture as the regular season comes to an end.
How to watch/listen:
Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 2: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (Longhorn Network/Longhorn Radio Network)
Oklahoma State by the numbers:
Record: 31-14 (14-7)
Runs scored: 363
Runs allowed: 225
Team Avg.: .284
Team Avg. against: .241
Team ERA: 4.34
Oklahoma State wins this series if...
Its pitching staff can contain the long ball and keep the Texas offense from racking up the extra-base hits. When the Longhorns' offense is firing on all cylinders they mash opponents to death with doubles and home runs galore. Dating back to their game against UT Arlington they have launched five home runs three times in their last five games, including a pair of games with six.
Curtailing that and forcing them to play long ball is the best way for the Cowboys to win this series. At times this season, the Longhorns have struggled to move men over when they get guys on via walks or singles. If Oklahoma State can come out and limit the explosiveness of Texas' bats, it has a great chance to leave Austin with a series win.
Texas wins this series if...
In a similar vein to the Cowboys' best shot at winning, it slows down their bats. Boasting one of the best offenses in the conference, Oklahoma State is more than happy to turn this weekend into an offensive shootout and take advantage of a Texas bullpen that has solid pieces but has been inconsistent all season.
Preventing that from happening is paramount to the Longhorns' chances of taking at least two games in this series. They know what arms they can depend on in the bullpen, and if the starters deliver solid performances they will find themselves in a strong position to take this series. Otherwise, though, and it could get ugly quick for a Texas team that needs to continue boosting its postseason stock.