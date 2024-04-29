Notebook: Texas Longhorns Wins Massive Series Against No. 18 Oklahoma
Pressure was high when the Texas Longhorns (27-18, 13-8) made the trip up to Norman for a conference showdown against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (26-16, 15-6). With the Longhorns' conference title and postseason hopes at stake, it was paramount that they get the job done against their rivals.
And get the job done they did. Despite a disappointing showing in the opener, which they dropped 9-4, they came back on Sunday and did what needed to be done in the doubleheader. Taking Game 1 8-6 and Game 2 12-10 in seven innings after it was called due to weather, they headed home with a massive series win.
There are just 10 games left in Texas' regular season, and it finds itself positioned well to make a run at the conference crown and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament come June.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' pivotal series win over the Sooners.
Chicks dig the longball
It has been no secret that this Longhorns' squad loves to mash. Look no further than their performance last Tuesday against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a dominant 11-0 shutout victory. In that contest they went deep a staggering six times, a number that managed to tie a Longhorns' program record.
They picked up where they left off in the series finale against the Sooners on Sunday afternoon. Texas partook in a long ball party, launching five two-run home runs and six home runs overall in the game against Oklahoma.
When the bats are firing on all cylinders like they were in the doubleheader, this Longhorns squad is one that can give any pitching staff a run for its money.
Postseason hopes kept alive
Entering their series against the Sooners, the Longhorns knew anything less than a series win would severely hurt their postseason odds. While a series loss might not have knocked them out of contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament altogether, the best option was to not leave anything to chance.
After dropping the opener, they bounced back with a vengeance in the final two games and took care of business. Faced with a doubleheader on Sunday, Texas came out and swept both games to keep take arguably the most important conference series of its season yet in strong fashion.
Doing so keeps not only the postseason hopes alive in Austin, but keeps the Longhorns alive in the fight for the Big 12 crown with three conference series left in the regular season.
Gotta win on Friday
Everyone knows the Longhorns' mantra of "Always win on Sunday," and its importance. Whether going for a sweep, a series win or even salvaging a series, the goal is the same. You always win your game on Sunday's. That has been far from an issue this season for Texas. The real problem, however, has been Friday's.
Against the Sooners it was a problem once again as they dropped the series opener 9-4. Starter Max Grubbs did as best he could, but five errors by the defense behind him left the Longhorns in too deep of a hole to recover from by the end of the game. Fortunately, they were able to sweep the doubleheader on Sunday.
Now, though, there are just three conference series left. If they can get their problems in series openers figured out down this final stretch, the Longhorns could position themselves well as postseason play comes closer.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns return home to Disch-Falk Field for their final midweek game of the season, a clash against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.