No. 10 Texas Outscores Baylor 46-9 In Series Sweep

After a disappointing series loss to Kansas State, Texas was looking to bounce back against Baylor and keep up in the Big 12 title race. Bounce back they did, as the Longhorns offense slugged their way to an easy three game sweep of the Bears, keeping themselves right in the thick of that race.

Game 1: Texas 20 Baylor 1

No, that is not a typo. In game one of the series, Texas put up a whopping 20 runs on 20 hits, while only allowing one Baylor run on seven hits. Longhorn starting pitcher Pete Hansen threw five innings of one-run baseball, but could have gone farther if needed. However, Texas held a 16-1 lead after five innings so he was pulled as the bullpen would put up four more scoreless innings.

Trey Faltine led the charge in game one, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs as he continues to stay hot at the plate. As a team, Texas would slug five home runs, including catcher Kimble Schuessler who hit a two-run dinger in the seventh to put Texas up 20-1, his first career home run.

Ivan Melendez Pete Hansen Kimble Schuessler

Game 2: Texas 13 Baylor 4

While Texas didn't put up 20 runs like it did on Friday, it did put up double-digit runs and hits again. The Longhorns would actually find themselves trailing in this one, as a Jared McKenzie solo homer in the top of the third saw the Bears take an early 3-1 lead.

That lead would not last long as by the end of the fourth inning Texas was ahead 6-3, with an Ivan Melendez two-run home run capping off a four-run inning for the Longhorns. From there, it was all Texas again as the Longhorns would launch three more dingers in the win.

On the mound, Tristan Stevens provide 6 2/3 innings of four-run baseball, while the Texas bullpen finished the game with 2 1/3 shutout innings to help secure the series win.

Game 3: Texas 13 Baylor 4

Like they did on Saturday, Baylor took an early lead in this one as well, as they held a 1-0 lead after the top of the first. Once again, that lead would not last as Melendez answered in the bottom half of the first with a two-run home run, his 20th of the season, to put Texas on top.

From there, Texas would continue to roll on offense. Melendez was the star of the day, as he often has been, finishing the day going 3-for-4 at the plate and driving in five runs, including a second two-run homer in the sixth inning giving him 21 on the season.

The Longhorns' pitching continued to be a highlight, as starter Lucas Gordon provided 5 1/3 innings of four-run baseball, three of which were earned. The bullpen pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout baseball to secure the win and wrap up Texas' first conference series sweep of the season.

Ivan Melendez Ivan Melendez Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

What's next for Texas?

Next up for Texas is a quick Tuesday road trip down to UTRGV, as the Longhorns will play their second game against the Vaqueros this season. After that, Texas welcomes Oklahoma State to Austin for a crucial three-game weekend series, one that will play a big role in the Longhorns' Big 12 title hopes.

