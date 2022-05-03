LIVE UPDATES: Texas Plates Four Runs, Longhorns Lead 4-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Huskies to the Disch on Tuesday.

The Longhorns are looking to bounce back from a rough series sweep at the hands of Oklahoma State and get back on track to finish the season strong. They are welcoming Houston Baptist to Austin, as they look to move on from the sweep by the Cowboys.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Whitehead

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Ardoin

3B Messinger

RF Campbell

C Schuessler

SS Faltine

P Zane Morehouse

Top First

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Roccaforte: Fly out to right

Davila: Groundout to third

Bales: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Daxton Tinker (HBU) pitching

Hodo: Infield single

Whitehead: Infield single

Melendez: Two-run double Texas leads 2-0

Stehly: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0

Ardoin: Walk

Messinger: Fly out to right

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Thomas King (HBU) pitching

Schuessler: Fly out to center

Top Second

Letney: Groundout to short

Miller: Strikeout swinging

Ortiz: Pop out to first

