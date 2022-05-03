LIVE UPDATES: Texas Plates Four Runs, Longhorns Lead 4-0 After the First Inning
The Longhorns are looking to bounce back from a rough series sweep at the hands of Oklahoma State and get back on track to finish the season strong. They are welcoming Houston Baptist to Austin, as they look to move on from the sweep by the Cowboys.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Whitehead
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
DH Ardoin
3B Messinger
RF Campbell
C Schuessler
SS Faltine
P Zane Morehouse
Top First
Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching
Roccaforte: Fly out to right
Davila: Groundout to third
Bales: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Daxton Tinker (HBU) pitching
Hodo: Infield single
Whitehead: Infield single
Melendez: Two-run double Texas leads 2-0
Stehly: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0
Ardoin: Walk
Messinger: Fly out to right
Campbell: Strikeout swinging
Thomas King (HBU) pitching
Schuessler: Fly out to center
Top Second
Letney: Groundout to short
Miller: Strikeout swinging
Ortiz: Pop out to first
