Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Plates Four Runs, Longhorns Lead 4-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Huskies to the Disch on Tuesday.

The Longhorns are looking to bounce back from a rough series sweep at the hands of Oklahoma State and get back on track to finish the season strong. They are welcoming Houston Baptist to Austin, as they look to move on from the sweep by the Cowboys. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Whitehead

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

DH Ardoin

3B Messinger

RF Campbell

C Schuessler

SS Faltine

P Zane Morehouse

Top First

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Roccaforte: Fly out to right

Davila: Groundout to third

Bales: Strikeout swinging

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17246406
Play
Football

Texas 'Involved In Pursuit' of Pitt Transfer Star Jordan Addison

Texas is reportedly in the mix for the new top name in the transfer portal

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NFL 5
Play
News

'College Football Loves Rivalries': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Excited For Renewed Texas Series

As Texas heads to the SEC, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is excited to welcome a new chapter

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Arch Manning
Play
News

Texas Longhorns Recruiting: Granddad Archie Manning 'Knows What Arch' Needs in College

"We’re proud of Arch,'' the patriarch of the prominent football family said. "It really doesn’t mean anything to me for him to be the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Bottom First

Daxton Tinker (HBU) pitching

Hodo: Infield single

Whitehead: Infield single

Melendez: Two-run double Texas leads 2-0

Stehly: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0

Ardoin: Walk

Messinger: Fly out to right

Campbell: Strikeout swinging

Thomas King (HBU) pitching

Schuessler: Fly out to center

Top Second

Letney: Groundout to short

Miller: Strikeout swinging

Ortiz: Pop out to first

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17246406
Football

Texas 'Involved In Pursuit' of Pitt Transfer Star Jordan Addison

Texas is reportedly in the mix for the new top name in the transfer portal

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
NFL 5
News

'College Football Loves Rivalries': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Excited For Renewed Texas Series

As Texas heads to the SEC, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is excited to welcome a new chapter

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Arch Manning
News

Texas Longhorns Recruiting: Granddad Archie Manning 'Knows What Arch' Needs in College

"We’re proud of Arch,'' the patriarch of the prominent football family said. "It really doesn’t mean anything to me for him to be the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
Hodo OSU
Baseball

Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Houston Baptist

The Longhorns welcome the Huskies to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
worthy
Football

‘Trust in Sark’: Superstar WR Xavier Worthy Staying With Longhorns Despite NIL Lure

The speculation of Worthy transferring mounted after Texas' 5-7 season

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
Hansen OSU
Baseball

Texas' Pitching Troubles Lead to Series Sweep Against Oklahoma State

A complete recap of Texas' series against Oklahoma State.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Bijan
Football

Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson A First-Round Selection?

Could Texas’ star running back hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft?

By Zach DimmittMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17226852
News

Texas WR Marcus Washington To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas is reportedly set to lose another reserve player to the transfer portal.

By Matt GalatzanMay 2, 2022