LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Texas Looks to Clinch Series Win Over Kansas

The Longhorns take on the Jayhawks in the second game of the series.

Looking to finish their season strong, the Longhorns came out in the first game of their final series against Kansas and looked absolutely dominant. They would cruise to an easy 12-4 win in game one and will now look to replicate that outing and clinch the series win on Friday. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Gordon

