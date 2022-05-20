LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Texas Looks to Clinch Series Win Over Kansas
Looking to finish their season strong, the Longhorns came out in the first game of their final series against Kansas and looked absolutely dominant. They would cruise to an easy 12-4 win in game one and will now look to replicate that outing and clinch the series win on Friday.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Gordon
