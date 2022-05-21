LIVE UPDATES: Kansas Adds Two More, Longhorns Trail 3-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth
The Longhorns came out on Friday and matched their Thursday performance, cruising to an 8-1 victory to clinch the series over the Jayhawks. Now they will look to pick up their fifth straight win and sweep the series over Kansas before the Big 12 Tournament next week.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Morehouse
Top First
Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching
Burnham: Strikeout swinging
Ditzenberger: Single
Ahuna: Single
Metcalf: Strikeout swinging
Upshaw: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Ryan Vanderhei (Kansas) pitching
Hodo: Groundout to third
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Melendez: Fly out to right
Top Second
Hammond: Strikeout swinging
Lichty: Groundout to second
McMurray: Solo home run Kansas leads 1-0
Cox: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Stehly: Double
Todd: Groundout to pitcher
Messinger: Strikeout swinging
Ardoin: Fly out to right
Top Third
Burnham: Lineout to short
Ditzenberger: Fly out to center
Ahuna: Walk, caught stealing
Metcalf: Will lead off fourth
Bottom Third
Daly: Groundout to third
Faltine: Fly out to center
Hodo: Walk
Kennedy: Fly out to right
Top Fourth
Metcalf: Single
Upshaw: Fielder's choice, Metcalf out at second
Hammond: Walk
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Lichty: Fly out to left
McMurray: Two-run double Kansas leads 3-0
Cox: Infield single, McMurray to third
Burnham: Walk
Ditzenberger: Strikeout swinging
