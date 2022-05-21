LIVE UPDATES: Kansas Adds Two More, Longhorns Trail 3-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

The Longhorns wrap up their regular season against the Jayhawks.

The Longhorns came out on Friday and matched their Thursday performance, cruising to an 8-1 victory to clinch the series over the Jayhawks. Now they will look to pick up their fifth straight win and sweep the series over Kansas before the Big 12 Tournament next week.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Morehouse

Top First

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Burnham: Strikeout swinging

Ditzenberger: Single

Ahuna: Single

Metcalf: Strikeout swinging

Upshaw: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Ryan Vanderhei (Kansas) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to third

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Melendez: Fly out to right

Top Second

Hammond: Strikeout swinging

Lichty: Groundout to second

McMurray: Solo home run Kansas leads 1-0

Cox: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Stehly: Double

Todd: Groundout to pitcher

Messinger: Strikeout swinging

Ardoin: Fly out to right

Top Third

Burnham: Lineout to short

Ditzenberger: Fly out to center

Ahuna: Walk, caught stealing

Metcalf: Will lead off fourth

Bottom Third

Daly: Groundout to third

Faltine: Fly out to center

Hodo: Walk

Kennedy: Fly out to right

Top Fourth

Metcalf: Single

Upshaw: Fielder's choice, Metcalf out at second

Hammond: Walk

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Lichty: Fly out to left

McMurray: Two-run double Kansas leads 3-0

Cox: Infield single, McMurray to third

Burnham: Walk

Ditzenberger: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.