No. 22 Texas Looks to Close Regular Season Strong Against Kansas

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for their final regular season series.

The regular season is coming to a close, as the Longhorns will conclude things with a three-game series against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns have won two games in a row and are coming off an important series win over West Virginia last weekend. Now, they'll look to win the series against Kansas and carry that momentum into the Big 12 Tournament to keep racking up wins and push for a regional host bid once the NCAA Tournament field is announced. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Kansas. 

How to watch: 

Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network)

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network)

Game 3: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network) 

A look at Kansas' season so far

To say this has been a season to forget for the Jayhawks would be a vast understatement. They have given up 30, 24, 28 and 19 runs at different points in conference play, and will enter their series against the Longhorns riding a five-game losing streak. 

Kansas by the numbers

Record: 20-32 (4-17 Big 12)

Runs scored: 305

Runs allowed: 435

Team ERA: 7.81

Team Avg.: .271

Kansas wins the series if...

Their hitting keeps up with the Longhorn offense. There's no doubt that the Jayhawk pitching staff, like Texas', has struggled throughout the season. However, if they want any chance to make this a competitive series they will need their offense to keep up with one of the most potent offenses in the Big 12 to do so. 

Texas wins the series if...

They take advantage of the worst team in the Big 12 this season like the rest of the conference has. If the Longhorns want any hope of getting back to being a regional host come June they will need a dominant showing in this series, with Ivan Melendez and the offense set to lead the way. If they play to their true ability, a series win or even a sweep should not be out of the picture. 

