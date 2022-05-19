LIVE UPDATES: Kansas Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Third

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for Thursday night baseball.

The final regular season is upon us as the Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks in a three-game series. They will be looking to finish their season in as strong a fashion as they can to continue to boost their stock heading into the Big 12 Tournament next week, and the NCAA Tournament in June.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Burnham: Fly out to center

Ditzenberger: Strikeout swinging

Ahuna: Groundout to first

Bottom First

Daniel Hegarty (Kansas) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to second

Todd: Fly out to right

Melendez: Single

Stehly: Groundout to pitcher

Top Second

Metcalf: Groundout to second

Upshaw: Groundout to pitcher

Hammond: Groundout to third

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Single

Messinger: Fielder's choice, Ardoin out at second

Campbell: Fly out to center

Daly: Single

Faltine: Fly out to center

Top Third

Lichty: Strikeout swinging

English: Fly out to right

Cox: Single

Burnham: Single, Cox to third

Ditzenberger: RBI single Kansas leads 1-0

Ahuna: Strikeout swinging

