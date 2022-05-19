LIVE UPDATES: Kansas Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Third
The final regular season is upon us as the Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks in a three-game series. They will be looking to finish their season in as strong a fashion as they can to continue to boost their stock heading into the Big 12 Tournament next week, and the NCAA Tournament in June.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Burnham: Fly out to center
Ditzenberger: Strikeout swinging
Ahuna: Groundout to first
Bottom First
Daniel Hegarty (Kansas) pitching
Hodo: Groundout to second
Todd: Fly out to right
Melendez: Single
Stehly: Groundout to pitcher
Top Second
Metcalf: Groundout to second
Upshaw: Groundout to pitcher
Hammond: Groundout to third
Bottom Second
Ardoin: Single
Messinger: Fielder's choice, Ardoin out at second
Campbell: Fly out to center
Daly: Single
Faltine: Fly out to center
Top Third
Lichty: Strikeout swinging
English: Fly out to right
Cox: Single
Burnham: Single, Cox to third
Ditzenberger: RBI single Kansas leads 1-0
Ahuna: Strikeout swinging
