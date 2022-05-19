Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Kansas Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Third

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for Thursday night baseball.

The final regular season is upon us as the Longhorns will take on the Jayhawks in a three-game series. They will be looking to finish their season in as strong a fashion as they can to continue to boost their stock heading into the Big 12 Tournament next week, and the NCAA Tournament in June. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Burnham: Fly out to center 

Ditzenberger: Strikeout swinging

Ahuna: Groundout to first

Bottom First

Daniel Hegarty (Kansas) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to second

Todd: Fly out to right

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jordan Addison
Play
News

Top Transfer Wide Receiver Jordan Addison Commits To USC Over Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian has rebuilt the Longhorns wide receiver room, but Jordan Addison will not be a part of it.

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
NFL
Play
News

California Love: Texas' Sarkisian To Work With LA Rams McVay on 'Scoring More Touchdowns'

Steve Sarkisian will take a trip out west to learn from Sean McVay in hopes of helping Texas

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
sark.0
Play
News

Arch Manning Watch: Sark 'Won't Panic' About QB Recruiting

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks."

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Melendez: Single

Stehly: Groundout to pitcher

Top Second

Metcalf: Groundout to second

Upshaw: Groundout to pitcher

Hammond: Groundout to third

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Single

Messinger: Fielder's choice, Ardoin out at second

Campbell: Fly out to center

Daly: Single

Faltine: Fly out to center

Top Third

Lichty: Strikeout swinging 

English: Fly out to right

Cox: Single

Burnham: Single, Cox to third

Ditzenberger: RBI single Kansas leads 1-0

Ahuna: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Jordan Addison
News

Top Transfer Wide Receiver Jordan Addison Commits To USC Over Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian has rebuilt the Longhorns wide receiver room, but Jordan Addison will not be a part of it.

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
NFL
News

California Love: Texas' Sarkisian To Work With LA Rams McVay on 'Scoring More Touchdowns'

Steve Sarkisian will take a trip out west to learn from Sean McVay in hopes of helping Texas

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
sark.0
News

Arch Manning Watch: Sark 'Won't Panic' About QB Recruiting

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks."

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
Stehly SH
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Looks to Close Regular Season Strong Against Kansas

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for their final regular season series.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Ranks 39th on CBS Sports’ Power Five Head Coach Rankings

Steve Sarkisian has done little to position himself among the best in his time as the Longhorns' head coach

By Michael GresserMay 18, 2022
Chris Beard
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Play Who in 'Big 12–Big East Battle' in 2022?

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team knows who it's Big East opponent will be in next year's Big 12-Big East game

By Timm HammMay 18, 2022
Capture.0
News

Texas Men Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Travis Vick narrowly misses individual title as Longhorns finished in Top 5 as a team

By Matthew PostinsMay 18, 2022
Sark
News

Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on Alabama, not the kick off time

By Matt GalatzanMay 18, 2022