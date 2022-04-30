Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Cowboys Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Second

The Longhorns take on the Cowboys in game two on Saturday.

What was billed as a potential pitchers duel to open this series turned out to be an offensive slugfest instead, which saw Texas drop game one 8-6. Now the Longhorns will look to bounce back and take game two to even the series and keep pace in the BIg 12 title race. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Stevens

Top First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Riggio: Groundout to second

Ehrhard: Strikeout swinging

Thompson: HBP

Doersching: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Bryce Osmond (OSU) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Todd: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: Groundout to third

Top Second

Mendham: Groundout to short

McLean: Single

Brown: Double, McLean to third

Trenkle: HBP

Daugherty: Sac fly, McLean scores Cowboys lead 1-0

Riggio: Groundout to short

