LIVE UPDATES: Cowboys Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the Second
What was billed as a potential pitchers duel to open this series turned out to be an offensive slugfest instead, which saw Texas drop game one 8-6. Now the Longhorns will look to bounce back and take game two to even the series and keep pace in the BIg 12 title race.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Stevens
Top First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Riggio: Groundout to second
Ehrhard: Strikeout swinging
Thompson: HBP
Doersching: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Bryce Osmond (OSU) pitching
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Todd: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: Groundout to third
Top Second
Mendham: Groundout to short
McLean: Single
Brown: Double, McLean to third
Trenkle: HBP
Daugherty: Sac fly, McLean scores Cowboys lead 1-0
Riggio: Groundout to short
