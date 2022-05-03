Texas' Pitching Troubles Lead to Series Sweep Against Oklahoma State

Entering their series against Oklahoma State, Texas had a 9-6 conference record and had won five straight games, looking to keep up in the Big 12 title race as well as host a regional come June. Now, however, following an ugly sweep at the hands of the Cowboys, the Longhorns are likely out of the Big 12 race and saw their chances of hosting a regional diminish greatly.

Game 1: Texas 6 Oklahoma State 8

What was billed as a potential pitching duel between Texas' Pete Hansen and Oklahoma State's Justin Campbell would instead be an offensive shootout. Neither Hansen nor Campbell would factor into the decision, as Campbell only lasted four innings allowing four runs while Hansen lasted seven innings but gave up six runs in the process.

Oklahoma State would take a 6-4 into the seventh inning but an RBI single by Murphy Stehly in the seventh and a solo home run from Skyler Messinger in the eighth saw this game enter the ninth tied 6-6 and all the momentum in Texas' favor. That would not last long, however, as Aaron Nixon struggled in the top of the ninth, allowing two Cowboys to score and take an 8-6 lead, which Texas could not overcome in the bottom half of the inning.

Game 2: Texas 3 Oklahoma State 14

While game one of this series was a close game until the very end, game two would be a blowout. Longhorn starter Tristan Stevens continued his recent struggles, as he would allow six runs over 5 2/3 innings. Picking up where Stevens left off, the Texas bullpen continued their season-long struggles, allowing Oklahoma State to put up eight more runs in just 1 1/3 innings of work, including a seven-run sixth inning.

The lone Texas runs would come from Skyler Messinger, who blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 14-3 game and avoid the shutout, as the Longhorns would be blown out to clinch the series loss.

Game 3: Texas 8 Oklahoma State 10

Game three appeared to finally be going in Texas' favor, as starter Lucas Gordon was cruising through the Oklahoma State lineup while the offense was clicking on all cylinders once again. Texas took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Doug Hodo would come on a balk by the Cowboy starter. The Longhorn offense would take off in the second however as Silas Ardoin, Skyler Messinger and Dylan Campbell launched back-to-back-to-back solo home runs, followed up later in the inning with an Ivan Melendez RBI single to give Texas a 5-0 lead after two innings.

Meanwhile, Lucas Gordon was sailing through the Cowboy lineup, racking up 11 strikeouts in six innings, leaving the game with a 7-0 lead and what looked like a sure win. The seventh inning is when things unraveled for the Longhorns, as that 7-0 lead would fall apart, though, as the Cowboys would put up 10 runs in the inning, erasing the seven-run Texas lead for good. The Longhorns would get a run back in the eighth on a Trey Faltine solo home run to make it 10-8, but that was the last run they would score as they would drop the series finale in embarrassing fashion, suffering their first conference sweep since 2019.

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns have nine games left in the 2022 regular season, six of which are at home. They will take on Houston Baptist on Tuesday before hitting the road for the final time to take on West Virginia. If the Longhorns want any shot at hosting a regional rather than traveling to play in one, they will have to finish the season in a dominant fashion while receiving some outside help.

