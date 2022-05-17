LIVE UPDATES: Sam Houston Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 7-1 After the Fourth Inning

The Longhorns welcome the Bearkats to Austin for a midweek contest.

The Longhorns are back in action on Tuesday after the weekend off of Big 12 play, welcoming Sam Houston to The Disch for the final midweek game of the season. They will look to finish their season on a high note, aiming for any boost they can get to their resume for a shot at hosting a regional.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

2B Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

LF Kennedy

P Morehouse

Top First

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Brewster: Groundout to second

Chadwick: Groundout to second

Wishkoski: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Matt Rudis (Sam Houston) pitching

Hodo: Single

Todd: Single

Melendez: Three-run home run Texas leads 3-0

Stehly: Solo home run Texas leads 4-0

Ardoin: E5

Messinger: Single

Faltine: RBI double Texas leads 5-0

Campbell: Sac fly, Messinger scores Texas leads 6-0

Kennedy: RBI groundout Texas leads 7-0

Hodo: Groundout to third

Top Second

Contreras: Groundout to pitcher

Janek: Single

Loyd: Grounded into double play (3-6)

Bottom Second

Todd: Fly out to left

Melendez: Double

Stehly: Pop out to short

Ardoin: Fly out to right

Top Third

Jefferson: Groundout to third

Folse: Strikeout swinging

MacKenzie: Groundout to first

Bottom Third

Messinger: Groundout to third

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Fly out to left

Top Fourth

Brewster: Single

Chadwick: Walk

Wishkoski: Grounded into double play (6-3)

Contreras: RBI double Texas leads 7-1

Janek: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Fourth

Logan Hewitt (Sam Houston) pitching

Kennedy: Pop out to catcher

Hodo: Walk

Todd: Fly out to right

Melendez: Lineout to third

