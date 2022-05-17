LIVE UPDATES: Sam Houston Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 7-1 After the Fourth Inning
The Longhorns are back in action on Tuesday after the weekend off of Big 12 play, welcoming Sam Houston to The Disch for the final midweek game of the season. They will look to finish their season on a high note, aiming for any boost they can get to their resume for a shot at hosting a regional.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
2B Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
RF Campbell
LF Kennedy
P Morehouse
Top First
Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching
Brewster: Groundout to second
Chadwick: Groundout to second
Wishkoski: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Matt Rudis (Sam Houston) pitching
Hodo: Single
Todd: Single
Melendez: Three-run home run Texas leads 3-0
Stehly: Solo home run Texas leads 4-0
Ardoin: E5
Messinger: Single
Faltine: RBI double Texas leads 5-0
Campbell: Sac fly, Messinger scores Texas leads 6-0
Kennedy: RBI groundout Texas leads 7-0
Hodo: Groundout to third
Top Second
Contreras: Groundout to pitcher
Janek: Single
Loyd: Grounded into double play (3-6)
Bottom Second
Todd: Fly out to left
Melendez: Double
Stehly: Pop out to short
Ardoin: Fly out to right
Top Third
Jefferson: Groundout to third
Folse: Strikeout swinging
MacKenzie: Groundout to first
Bottom Third
Messinger: Groundout to third
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Fly out to left
Top Fourth
Brewster: Single
Chadwick: Walk
Wishkoski: Grounded into double play (6-3)
Contreras: RBI double Texas leads 7-1
Janek: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Fourth
Logan Hewitt (Sam Houston) pitching
Kennedy: Pop out to catcher
Hodo: Walk
Todd: Fly out to right
Melendez: Lineout to third
