Skip to main content

No. 22 Texas Back in Action Against Sam Houston

The Longhorns welcome the Bearkats to Austin for a midweek contest.

The Longhorns return to action on Tuesday after a weekend off from Big 12 play as they welcome the Sam Houston Bearkats to Austin for a midweek contest. This will be the second of a home and home with Sam Houston, the first of which was played all the way back in March when the Longhorns hit the road and beat the Bearkats 10-2. 

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Sam Houston. 

How to watch: 

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network)

A look at Sam Houston's season so far

Since Texas hit the road and beat Sam Houston 10-2 back in March, putting the Bearkats at a 4-5 record, the Bearkats have gone 25-16. Immediately after their loss to Texas, the Bearkats would reel off seven wins in a row to get themselves back on track, and will enter the game on Tuesday having won two straight. 

Sam Houston by the numbers

Record: 29-21

Runs scored: 389

Runs allowed: 297

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17491422
Play
News

Texas vs. Alabama Set For Broadcast on FOX

Texas and Alabama are set to be the primetime nationally televised matchup next fall

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
17 hours ago
rawImage
Play
Football

Former Texas DL Myron Warren picks Texas State

Myron Warren has recently announced his decision to transfer to Texas State following a three-year stint with the Longhorns

By Michael Gresser18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Golf.0
Play
News

Texas Golf In Striking Distance in NCAA Regional

Longhorns opened as the No. 2 seed at the Norman Regional and are in position to advance to the NCAA Championships with two rounds left

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Team ERA: 5.33

Team Avg.: .314

Sam Houston wins if...

They can get to the Texas bullpen early in the game. The Bearkat offense is capable of putting up runs in bunches and the Longhorns have been prone this season to rough outings on Tuesdays that ultimately become high-scoring shootouts. If the Bearkats are able to knock whoever starts for Texas on Tuesday out early, they will have a good shot at pulling out the upset win. 

Texas wins if...

They get solid enough pitching to slow down a potent Sam Houston offense. There are no doubts to be had at this point about the Texas offense and just how quickly they can hang a crooked number on the scoreboard. However, there are still question marks around the pitching staff. If Tuesday's starter can produce a solid outing, followed by the bullpen closing the door, the Longhorns should be in good shape in this one. 

Zane Morehouse 3

Zane Morehouse and Silas Ardoin

Hodo and Faltine

Doug Hodo and Trey Faltine

Stehly 7

Murphy Stehly

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17491422
News

Texas vs. Alabama Set For Broadcast on FOX

Texas and Alabama are set to be the primetime nationally televised matchup next fall

By Matt Galatzan17 hours ago
rawImage
Football

Former Texas DL Myron Warren picks Texas State

Myron Warren has recently announced his decision to transfer to Texas State following a three-year stint with the Longhorns

By Michael Gresser18 hours ago
Golf.0
News

Texas Golf In Striking Distance in NCAA Regional

Longhorns opened as the No. 2 seed at the Norman Regional and are in position to advance to the NCAA Championships with two rounds left

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
GettyImages-1341199778
Football

Could Texas Be 'Playoff Crashers' This Season?

Even among the nation's best, there's always room for one surprise team to make its way into the College Football Playoff

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
FQ-QHiIVgAAWhU7
Recruiting

Texas Offers Talented West Coast TE Collins Acheampong

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
GettyImages-56273193
News

Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

Texas A&M reportedly has some major objections to reigniting its rivalry with the Longhorns

By Matt GalatzanMay 15, 2022
Moro Ojomo
Football

Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line is Deep, but What About Edge?

A deep Texas interior defensive line must step up in place of an edge group incapable of providing a consistent pass rush.

By Michael GresserMay 15, 2022
GettyImages-90751561
News

Former Longhorns Star Earl Thomas Arrested On Felony Charge

The troubled former Longhorn is now in police custody

By Mike FisherMay 14, 2022