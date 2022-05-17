No. 22 Texas Back in Action Against Sam Houston

The Longhorns return to action on Tuesday after a weekend off from Big 12 play as they welcome the Sam Houston Bearkats to Austin for a midweek contest. This will be the second of a home and home with Sam Houston, the first of which was played all the way back in March when the Longhorns hit the road and beat the Bearkats 10-2.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Sam Houston.



How to watch:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (Longhorn Network)

A look at Sam Houston's season so far

Since Texas hit the road and beat Sam Houston 10-2 back in March, putting the Bearkats at a 4-5 record, the Bearkats have gone 25-16. Immediately after their loss to Texas, the Bearkats would reel off seven wins in a row to get themselves back on track, and will enter the game on Tuesday having won two straight.

Sam Houston by the numbers

Record: 29-21

Runs scored: 389

Runs allowed: 297

Team ERA: 5.33

Team Avg.: .314

Sam Houston wins if...

They can get to the Texas bullpen early in the game. The Bearkat offense is capable of putting up runs in bunches and the Longhorns have been prone this season to rough outings on Tuesdays that ultimately become high-scoring shootouts. If the Bearkats are able to knock whoever starts for Texas on Tuesday out early, they will have a good shot at pulling out the upset win.

Texas wins if...

They get solid enough pitching to slow down a potent Sam Houston offense. There are no doubts to be had at this point about the Texas offense and just how quickly they can hang a crooked number on the scoreboard. However, there are still question marks around the pitching staff. If Tuesday's starter can produce a solid outing, followed by the bullpen closing the door, the Longhorns should be in good shape in this one.

Zane Morehouse and Silas Ardoin Doug Hodo and Trey Faltine Murphy Stehly

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.