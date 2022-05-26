LIVE UPDATES: TCU Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 3-1 After the Fifth Inning
Following a 4-0 win over Oklahoma State on Thursday behind a dominant outing from Pete Hansen, Texas will look for a repeat performance against TCU, as they look to make a push to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
DH Todd
3B Messinger
C Ardoin
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Marcelo Perez (TCU) pitching
Hodo: Infield single
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: HBP
Stehly: Three-run home run Texas leads 3-0
Todd: Groundout to short
Messinger: Groundout to short
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Nunez: Walk
Sacco: Pop out to third, picked off (out at second)
Taylor: Fly out to left
Top Second
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Daly: Fly out to left
Faltine: Fly out to right
Bottom Second
Byrne: Fly out to center
SI's Top 25: Longhorns in the Mix?
Texas is always a popular favorite to land in preseason rankings, but last season's performance leaves room for doubt
Priority LB Derion Gullette Has Longhorns in Top Seven
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Kickoff Times Released for First Three Texas Games
The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the first three games on the Longhorns football schedule
Goodloe: Fly out to center
Bishop: Pop out to short
Top Third
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Fly out to center
Melendez: Fly out to center
Bottom Third
Boyers: Fly out to left
Rodgers: Single
Berkley: Strikeout looking
Nunez: Fly out to center
Top Fourth
Stehly: Single, caught stealing
Todd: Strikeout swinging
Messinger: Single
Ardoin: Pop out to second
Bottom Fourth
Sacco: Walk, advances to second on wild pitch
Taylor: Strikeout looking
Byrne: Groundout to second, Sacco to third
Goodloe: E4, Sacco scores Texas leads 3-1
Bishop: Fly out to center
Top Fifth
Daly: Fly out to right
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Pop out to short
Bottom Fifth
Boyers: Fly out to center
Rodgers: Groundout to second
Berkley: Strikeout swinging
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!