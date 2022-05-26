LIVE UPDATES: TCU Gets on the Board, Longhorns Lead 3-1 After the Fifth Inning

The Longhorns face off against the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

Following a 4-0 win over Oklahoma State on Thursday behind a dominant outing from Pete Hansen, Texas will look for a repeat performance against TCU, as they look to make a push to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Marcelo Perez (TCU) pitching

Hodo: Infield single

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: HBP

Stehly: Three-run home run Texas leads 3-0

Todd: Groundout to short

Messinger: Groundout to short

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Walk

Sacco: Pop out to third, picked off (out at second)

Taylor: Fly out to left

Top Second

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Daly: Fly out to left

Faltine: Fly out to right

Bottom Second

Byrne: Fly out to center

Goodloe: Fly out to center

Bishop: Pop out to short

Top Third

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Fly out to center

Melendez: Fly out to center

Bottom Third

Boyers: Fly out to left

Rodgers: Single

Berkley: Strikeout looking

Nunez: Fly out to center

Top Fourth

Stehly: Single, caught stealing

Todd: Strikeout swinging

Messinger: Single

Ardoin: Pop out to second

Bottom Fourth

Sacco: Walk, advances to second on wild pitch

Taylor: Strikeout looking

Byrne: Groundout to second, Sacco to third

Goodloe: E4, Sacco scores Texas leads 3-1

Bishop: Fly out to center

Top Fifth

Daly: Fly out to right

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Pop out to short

Bottom Fifth

Boyers: Fly out to center

Rodgers: Groundout to second

Berkley: Strikeout swinging

