Skip to main content

No. 19 Texas to Face TCU in Second Big 12 Tournament Game

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

The Texas Longhorns knew that coming into the Big 12 Tournament if they wanted any chance to host a regional, they would have to make a deep tournament run. They got started on that run yesterday behind a dominant outing from starter Pete Hansen, as the Longhorns would blank Oklahoma State 4-0 to open the tournament. Now, they take on TCU in hopes of getting one step closer to earning a host site for regionals. 

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Horned Frogs.

How to watch: 

Thursday at 4 p.m. Central (ESPNU)

A look at TCU's tournament so far

TCU opened the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Baylor Bears, and appeared to be on the ropes for a good majority of the game. However, the Horned Frogs would score four unanswered runs in the final four innings to take the late lead and ultimately win the game 4-2, sending Baylor to the elimination bracket. 

TCU by the numbers

Record: 36-18 (16-8)

Runs scored: 397

Runs allowed: 269

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Julian Sayin
Play
Recruiting

Top 2024 QB Sayin Set to See Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Rueben Owens
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Five Scheduled to Get Official Visit From Top RB Rueben Owens

The nation's top running back has begun to plan his official visits

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
durant
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ex Kevin Durant Not in Contact With Nets After Early Playoff Exit

Brooklyn's superstar has reportedly not spoken to Nets management after getting swept in the first round

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Team ERA: 4.45

Team Avg.: .275

TCU wins this game if...

Their pitching can slow down the Texas offense. The Longhorns boast the best offense in the Big 12 and were able to take the season series from the Horned Frogs back in April. Now, if TCU wants to reverse the roles and send Texas to the elimination bracket, they will need their pitching staff to show out and slow the Texas bats down, giving their offense a chance to provide important run support. 

Texas wins this game if...

They provide run support for probable starter Lucas Gordon. Gordon, in his start against TCU in April, threw 5 2/3 innings of two-run baseball before being pulled from the game. While he left with a no decision, Gordon did a solid job at limiting the TCU offense. Should he repeat that outing on Thursday, look for the Texas offense to show up and give him run support to secure the victory. 

Gordon KU 1

Lucas Gordon

Todd B12T

Austin Todd

Melendez KU

Ivan Melendez

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Julian Sayin
Recruiting

Top 2024 QB Sayin Set to See Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff37 minutes ago
Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Five Scheduled to Get Official Visit From Top RB Rueben Owens

The nation's top running back has begun to plan his official visits

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
durant
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ex Kevin Durant Not in Contact With Nets After Early Playoff Exit

Brooklyn's superstar has reportedly not spoken to Nets management after getting swept in the first round

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Jordan Spieth
Longhorns in the pros

Former UT Men’s Golfer Jordan Spieth Excited To See What Gary Patterson Brings to Texas

Jordan Spieth expressed his excitement about former TCU head coach Gary Patterson joining the Longhorns at a Charles Schwab Challenge media availability.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
Hansen B12T
Baseball

Pete Hansen Dominates as Texas Opens Big 12 Tournament With 4-0 Win Against Oklahoma State

A complete recap of Texas' game against Oklahoma State.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 12.00.20 PM
News

Longhorns Alum Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out On Uvalde Shootings

Longhorns super-fan Matthew McConaughey spoke on the shootings in his home town

By Matt GalatzanMay 25, 2022
ricky
Football

Texas Longhorns Legend Ricky Williams Legally Changes His Name

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

By Mike FisherMay 25, 2022
rowan brumbaugh
Men's Basketball

Future Longhorn Rowan Brumbaugh Shows Out at Omni Elite All-Star Game

Brumbaugh got a chance to show off his talent in the Mecca of basketball

By Zach DimmittMay 25, 2022