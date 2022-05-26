No. 19 Texas to Face TCU in Second Big 12 Tournament Game

The Texas Longhorns knew that coming into the Big 12 Tournament if they wanted any chance to host a regional, they would have to make a deep tournament run. They got started on that run yesterday behind a dominant outing from starter Pete Hansen, as the Longhorns would blank Oklahoma State 4-0 to open the tournament. Now, they take on TCU in hopes of getting one step closer to earning a host site for regionals.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Horned Frogs.

How to watch:

Thursday at 4 p.m. Central (ESPNU)

A look at TCU's tournament so far

TCU opened the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 8 seed Baylor Bears, and appeared to be on the ropes for a good majority of the game. However, the Horned Frogs would score four unanswered runs in the final four innings to take the late lead and ultimately win the game 4-2, sending Baylor to the elimination bracket.

TCU by the numbers

Record: 36-18 (16-8)

Runs scored: 397

Runs allowed: 269

Team ERA: 4.45

Team Avg.: .275

TCU wins this game if...

Their pitching can slow down the Texas offense. The Longhorns boast the best offense in the Big 12 and were able to take the season series from the Horned Frogs back in April. Now, if TCU wants to reverse the roles and send Texas to the elimination bracket, they will need their pitching staff to show out and slow the Texas bats down, giving their offense a chance to provide important run support.

Texas wins this game if...

They provide run support for probable starter Lucas Gordon. Gordon, in his start against TCU in April, threw 5 2/3 innings of two-run baseball before being pulled from the game. While he left with a no decision, Gordon did a solid job at limiting the TCU offense. Should he repeat that outing on Thursday, look for the Texas offense to show up and give him run support to secure the victory.

Lucas Gordon Austin Todd Ivan Melendez

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.