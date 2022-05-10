LIVE UPDATES: Texas Southern Gets A Run Back, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After Three Innings
The Longhorns return home on Tuesday night from an important series win on the road, which saw them take two out of three from West Virginia. Now, they take on Texas Southern in the first of their final five home games to end the regular season.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Harrison
Top First
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Gaines: Fly out to left
Castillo: Single
Almaguer: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)
Bottom First
Lane Gordon (TSU) pitching
Hodo: Double
Todd: Single, Hodo scores, Todd to second on the throw Texas leads 1-0
Melendez: Pop out to pitcher
Stehly: RBI single, Todd scores Texas leads 2-0
Ardoin: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0
Messinger: Double
Campbell: Fly out to left
Daly: Fly out to right
Top Second
Thomas: Groundout to second
Clayborne: Fly out to center
Vasquez: Double
Cooper: Line out to short
Bottom Second
Faltine: Double
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Todd: Pop out to second
Melendez: RBI double, Faltine scores Texas leads 5-0
Stehly: RBI double, Melendez scores Texas leads 6-0
Ardoin: Groundout to third
Top Third
Bennevendo: Single
Coffee: Double, Benneveendo to third
Gaines: Strikeout swinging
Castillo: Strikeout swinging, Bennevendo scores Texas leads 6-1
Marcus Olivarez (Texas) pitching
Almaguer: Fly out to right
Bottom Third
Alex Olguin (TSU) pitching
Messinger: Pop out to second
Campbell: Groundout to short
Daly: Double
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Top Fourth
Thomas: Strikeout swinging
Claybourne: Groundout to second
Vasquez: Walk, picked off first
Cooper: Will leadoff fifth
