Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Southern Gets A Run Back, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After Three Innings

The Longhorns host the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns return home on Tuesday night from an important series win on the road, which saw them take two out of three from West Virginia. Now, they take on Texas Southern in the first of their final five home games to end the regular season.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Harrison

Top First

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Gaines: Fly out to left

Castillo: Single

Almaguer: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Bottom First

Lane Gordon (TSU) pitching

Hodo: Double

Todd: Single, Hodo scores, Todd to second on the throw Texas leads 1-0

Melendez: Pop out to pitcher

Stehly: RBI single, Todd scores Texas leads 2-0

Ardoin: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0

Messinger: Double

Campbell: Fly out to left

Daly: Fly out to right

Top Second

Thomas: Groundout to second

Clayborne: Fly out to center

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jordan Addison
Play
News

Pitt WR Jordan Addison On Official Visit With Longhorns

The former Biletnikoff winner is in Austin visiting the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
NFL 2
Play
Football

Three Rivalries That Will Be Ignited With Texas' Move to the SEC

A look at three series that could heat up with Texas' move to the SEC in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
bijan robinson 1
Play
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Vasquez: Double

Cooper: Line out to short

Bottom Second

Faltine: Double

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Todd: Pop out to second

Melendez: RBI double, Faltine scores Texas leads 5-0

Stehly: RBI double, Melendez scores Texas leads 6-0

Ardoin: Groundout to third

Top Third

Bennevendo: Single

Coffee: Double, Benneveendo to third

Gaines: Strikeout swinging

Castillo: Strikeout swinging, Bennevendo scores Texas leads 6-1

Marcus Olivarez (Texas) pitching

Almaguer: Fly out to right

Bottom Third

Alex Olguin (TSU) pitching

Messinger: Pop out to second

Campbell: Groundout to short

Daly: Double

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Top Fourth

Thomas: Strikeout swinging

Claybourne: Groundout to second

Vasquez: Walk, picked off first

Cooper: Will leadoff fifth

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Jordan Addison
News

Pitt WR Jordan Addison On Official Visit With Longhorns

The former Biletnikoff winner is in Austin visiting the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
NFL 2
Football

Three Rivalries That Will Be Ignited With Texas' Move to the SEC

A look at three series that could heat up with Texas' move to the SEC in the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
bijan robinson 1
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson First RB Picked in Latest Way-Too-Early Mock Draft

Robinson is figuring to be one of the best running backs in the draft class of 2023 should he forgo his senior season

By Zach Dimmitt8 hours ago
hunter 2
Men's Basketball

Iowa State Transfer Tyrese Hunter Visiting Longhorns This Weekend

After one season in Ames, Hunter could be on the move to Austin pending a successful visit this weekend

By Zach Dimmitt8 hours ago
Harrison 1
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Hosts Texas Southern in A Midweek Contest

The Longhorns return home for a Tuesday night game against the Tigers.

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
Arch
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Three to Get Official Visit From Arch Manning

Arch Manning is planning an official visit to Texas in the near future

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Screen_Shot_2020_03_24_at_11.23.07_AM.0
News

Texas Women's Golf In Contention After NCAA First Round

Longhorns was one of two teams in Albuquerque to finish under par after the first 18 holes in NCAA regional action.

By Matthew PostinsMay 9, 2022
Melendez WVU
Baseball

On Repeat: Ivan Melendez Earns Another Big 12 POW

Texas first baseman honored as Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 9, 2022