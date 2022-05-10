LIVE UPDATES: Texas Southern Gets A Run Back, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After Three Innings

The Longhorns host the Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns return home on Tuesday night from an important series win on the road, which saw them take two out of three from West Virginia. Now, they take on Texas Southern in the first of their final five home games to end the regular season.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Harrison

Top First

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Gaines: Fly out to left

Castillo: Single

Almaguer: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Bottom First

Lane Gordon (TSU) pitching

Hodo: Double

Todd: Single, Hodo scores, Todd to second on the throw Texas leads 1-0

Melendez: Pop out to pitcher

Stehly: RBI single, Todd scores Texas leads 2-0

Ardoin: Two-run home run Texas leads 4-0

Messinger: Double

Campbell: Fly out to left

Daly: Fly out to right

Top Second

Thomas: Groundout to second

Clayborne: Fly out to center

Vasquez: Double

Cooper: Line out to short

Bottom Second

Faltine: Double

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Todd: Pop out to second

Melendez: RBI double, Faltine scores Texas leads 5-0

Stehly: RBI double, Melendez scores Texas leads 6-0

Ardoin: Groundout to third

Top Third

Bennevendo: Single

Coffee: Double, Benneveendo to third

Gaines: Strikeout swinging

Castillo: Strikeout swinging, Bennevendo scores Texas leads 6-1

Marcus Olivarez (Texas) pitching

Almaguer: Fly out to right

Bottom Third

Alex Olguin (TSU) pitching

Messinger: Pop out to second

Campbell: Groundout to short

Daly: Double

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Top Fourth

Thomas: Strikeout swinging

Claybourne: Groundout to second

Vasquez: Walk, picked off first

Cooper: Will leadoff fifth

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.