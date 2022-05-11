Skip to main content

No. 22 Texas Has No Issues With Texas Southern, Wins 12-2

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against Texas Southern.

Texas returned home from a weekend series against West Virginia having clinched a crucial series win over the Mountaineers. On Tuesday they kept that momentum rolling, cruising past Texas Southern in blowout fashion as they aim to work their way back up to hosting a regional once the NCAA Tournament begins. 

No. 22 Texas 12 Texas Southern 2

Coming into this game Texas Southern boasted one of the most potent offenses in college baseball, having scored a staggering 420 runs in 42 games. However, their potent offense was shut down in a much-needed showing from the Texas pitching staff in what was effectively a bullpen day. Luke Harrison got the start for the Longhorns, allowing only one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. The rest of the Texas bullpen would combine for 6 1/3 innings of one-run baseball as well, including two dominant innings from Jared Southard, who only allowed one hit while striking out four. 

Offensively for the Longhorns, the scoring started fast and with a bang as they would put up four runs in the bottom half of the first. The big blow in the inning would come on a Silas Ardoin two-run home run to make it 4-0 Texas early, his tenth of the season which makes him the fourth Longhorn to hit 10+ home runs this season. From there the Longhorn offense would cruise to an easy 12 runs, picking up three RBI apiece from both Skyler Messinger and Murphy Stehly to go with the four runs Ardoin drove in. In what was a game that could serve as a jumping-off point momentum-wise, the Longhorn offense showed up in a big way as Texas cruised to the easy win. 

What's next for Texas? 

The Longhorns will not be in action this upcoming weekend, as they are off until next Tuesday when they welcome Sam Houston to Austin for the second game of a split two-game season series. After that, they will wrap up their regular season with a three-game home series against Kansas, looking to roll some momentum into the Big 12 Tournament and get back to being a regional host. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

