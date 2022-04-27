No. 10 Texas Sweeps Season Series Over UTRGV With 7-2 Victory

The Longhorns appear to be getting hot at the perfect time, as they look to end the season strong and secure a top 16 seed as well as postseason baseball in Austin. They kept that momentum rolling on Tuesday as they would pick up a midweek win over UTRGV, completing the season series sweep, for their fifth straight win.

Texas 7 UTRGV 2

This was the second half of a home and home between Texas and UTRGV, with Texas taking the first game 13-5 on April 5. While the Longhorn offense exploded for 13 runs a few weeks ago in their midweek win over UTRGV, they would rely on clutch hitting and dominant pitching in this one.

Zane Morehouse made his first start of the season for Texas, having exclusively worked out of the bullpen previously, and delivered a stellar performance. Morehouse worked a no-hitter into the sixth inning, before ultimately giving up back-to-back singles that saw him exit the game. He would finish with an impressive final line of 5 2/3 innings of two hit baseball, striking out six and only allowing one run.

Meanwhile, a red hot Texas offense that had scored 10 or more runs in four straight wins was slowed down slightly, as UTRGV managed to hold the Longhorns below 10 runs. However, Ivan Melendez still did what he does best, which is hit baseballs and drive in runs. Melendez would lead the charge for the Texas offense, finishing the day 2-4 with three RBI and a walk.

The Longhorn offense, rather than relying on the long ball, took advantage of the opportunities they were given by the Vaqueros. UTRGV would commit three errors in the loss, as well as issuing nine walks which would prove costly as the Texas offense capitalized at every turn.

After Morehouse exited, the Longhorn bullpen was able to continue to shutdown the UTRGV lineup over the next 3 1/3 innings, only allowing one more hit and a run on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth when the game was well out of reach.

Pitcher Aaron Nixon got a cool moment in the game as well, as the crowd was chanting for the local kid to be brought in the game, which David Pierce would oblige to as Nixon was brought in to get the final out of the game. Nixon was met with a roar of approval and would ultimately record the final out to secure the Texas win.

What's next for Texas?

Now the Longhorns will turn their full attention to their upcoming weekend series against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys come to town for a crucial three-game series, as a series win will have a huge impact on the Big 12 title race down the stretch.

