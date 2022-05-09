Skip to main content

No. 22 Texas Takes Weekend Series Over West Virginia

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against West Virginia.

Following their series against Oklahoma State, things looked bleak for this Texas team. Now, one week later after a series win over West Virginia, the Longhorns once again find themselves right back in the hunt to be a regional host once the NCAA tournament starts. 

Game 1: Texas 5 West Virginia 2

After Friday's game was postponed due to the weather, game one was moved to Saturday as the first day of a doubleheader. That didn't stop typical Friday starter Pete Hansen from delivering his usual dominant performance, however, as Hansen twirled 8 2/3 innings of two-run baseball, striking out eight and allowing six hits before Tristan Stevens came in to record the final out of the bullpen and pick up the save.

Offensively for Texas, another standout performance from Golden Spikes Candidate Ivan Melendez led the way. Melendez would launch a moonshot of a solo home run down the left-field line and out of the stadium to give Texas a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. He would also contribute another RBI on a sac fly in the seventh, making it a 4-0 Texas game. Elsewhere in the Texas lineup, Murphy Stehly, Austin Todd and Dylan Campbell would drive in the other three Texas runs, helping Texas pick up the 5-2 win in game one. 

Hansen WVU 1

Pete Hansen 

Hansen WVU

Pete Hansen

Melendez WVU

Ivan Melendez

Game 2: Texas 11 West Virginia 0 (7 inn.)

Rather than turn to their usual Saturday starter Tristan Stevens for the second game of the doubleheader, the Longhorns threw Sunday starter, Lucas Gordon. In return Gordon would pitch the best start of his career to date, tossing a complete-game shutout. Gordon would face one more than the minimum in his seven shutout innings, only allowing two hits and racking up five strikeouts in his fifth win of the season. 

The Longhorn offense rewarded Gordon's dominance on the mound, giving him plenty of run support to pitch stress-free innings. Once again leading the charge was phenom Ivan Melendez, as he would blast two home runs, giving him an NCAA best 25 on the season, and drive in four runs. Melendez would not be the only Longhorn to flex their power though, as Doug Hodo, Trey Faltine and Austin Todd would also contribute to the 11-0 rout, helping Texas clinch the series victory in run-rule fashion. 

Gordon WVU

Lucas Gordon

Gordon WVU 1

Lucas Gordon

Melendez WVU 1

Ivan Melendez

Game 3: Texas 6 West Virginia 8

Game three looked to start strong for the Longhorns as they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first off RBI from Melendez, Stehly and Campbell. However, that lead would be short-lived as Texas starter Zane Morehouse would give up three runs in the bottom of the second, allowing West Virginia to make it a 3-3 ballgame. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17059026
Play
News

Texas' Cameron 'The Kicker' Dicker, Signs NFL Deal With Los Angeles Rams

Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

PFF: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top 5 'Favorite Bet' to Win Heisman

Ewers hasn't even secured Texas' starting quarterback position but is already garnering Heisman hype

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
James Smith
Play
Recruiting

Texas Makes Cut for Star Alabama DL Recruits Smith, Russaw

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Texas would retake the lead in the fourth on a Hodo two-run single, giving Texas a 5-3 lead. Again, though, that lead would not last as Texas' bullpen woes would rear their ugly head once again in this game. The Texas pitching staff would give up five unanswered runs to West Virginia, as they would head to the ninth trailing 8-5. The Longhorns did scratch across one final run on a Dylan Campbell RBI fielder's choice in the top of the ninth, but they would ultimately drop the series finale and not complete the sweep. 

What's next for Texas?

The Longhorns have five regular-season games left with all five to be played at home. They welcome Texas Southern to Austin on Tuesday before having the weekend off as they prepare for their final four games the week after. Texas will look to end the season strong as postseason play inches closer. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17059026
News

Texas' Cameron 'The Kicker' Dicker, Signs NFL Deal With Los Angeles Rams

Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

PFF: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top 5 'Favorite Bet' to Win Heisman

Ewers hasn't even secured Texas' starting quarterback position but is already garnering Heisman hype

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
James Smith
Recruiting

Texas Makes Cut for Star Alabama DL Recruits Smith, Russaw

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Sanders
Football

Position Preview: Texas Offense Features Talented Tight Ends

Development and influx of new talent provides hope that Texas tight ends will go from non-factors to featured players in 2022.

By Michael Gresser6 hours ago
Earl Thomas
News

Ex Longhorn Earl Thomas Threatens To ‘Poison’ Wife And Kids; Felony Arrest Warrant Issued

"Just pray for us, you know, as we go through this stuff," Thomas once said. "We're back talking, I'm seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

By Longhorns Country Staff10 hours ago
USATSI_15377473
Football

Former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon Sets Transfer Destination

Kelvontay Dixon to join three former Longhorns in Dallas

By Cole ThompsonMay 8, 2022
neyor worthy
Football

Position Preview: Texas Receivers Once Question Mark, Now Strength

Throughout Steve Sarkisian’s tumultuous first season, the lack of quality depth at receiver proved costly.

By Michael GresserMay 7, 2022
Screen_Shot_2020_03_24_at_11.23.07_AM.0
News

Texas Women Take Aim at Winning NCAA Regional Golf

Longhorns head to Albuquerque seeking an opportunity to take next step toward NCAA nationals in late May

By Matthew PostinsMay 7, 2022