Dailyn Swain Addresses NBA Future Before March Madness

The Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to producing NBA talent over the past two decades.

Since Longhorn legend T.J. Ford was taken No. 8 overall in 2003 by the Milwaukee Bucks, Texas has had 21 players selected in the NBA Draft. Including Ford, 16 of these players have been first-round picks.

Now, another Longhorn is on track to be a first-round pick this summer during the 2026 NBA Draft but Texas star Dailyn Swain isn't focusing on that quite yet as his team prepares for the NCAA Tournament's First Four against NC State on Tuesday night.

Dailyn Swain on NBA Future

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While meeting with the media on Monday in Dayton, Ohio about an hour where he grew up in Columbus, Swain said that he's not thinking about the NBA yet and instead wants to focus on finishing the season strong in the NCAA Tournament.

"Really I'm just focused on finishing the season as good as we can as a team, playing as hard as I can for my seniors and all the guys who won't be able to play anymore, and trying to make a deep run for Coach Miller in his first year at Texas and letting the country know how good of a coach he is. That's the main thing, really," Swain said.

Swain arrived to Austin with Miller this past offseason after two years at Xavier. Though he was seen as Texas' best portal addition, Swain quickly exceeded expectations, becoming the team's best and most impactful player while boosting his draft stock in the process.

As a result, he was named the SEC's Newcomer of the Year following the end of the regular season.

Dailyn Swain when asked by @EricCHenry_ on if he's made a decision about declaring for the NBA Draft yet:



"No sir. I'm just focused on finishing the season as good as we can as a team. Playing as hard as I can for my seniors and all the guys who won't be able to play anymore… pic.twitter.com/bUHgvNhjCW — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 16, 2026

Headed into the First Four, Swain leads Texas in points (17.8), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.4), steals (1.7 steals) and minutes (32.2) per game. He has started all 32 contests for the team this season while posting eight double-doubles.

This was highlighted by 34 points and 14 rebounds in the overtime loss to Mississippi State in the SEC opener.

Some NBA mock drafts have had Swain being a lottery pick while others tab him as a late first-rounder. Either way, it seems very likely that he will be going pro this offseason barring Texas giving him a massive new contract.

If Texas wants to make any sort of run in the NCAA Tournament, it will need Swain to be at his best, starting with Tuesday's matchup against NC State in Dayton.